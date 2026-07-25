The Conservative Case for American Cement

North Carolina’s future depends on strong American foundations, and I believe that starts with using American‑made cement to build the infrastructure, jobs, and security our families deserve.

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As chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, I wake up every day focused on delivering a state where hard work is rewarded, communities are safe, and opportunity is built to last. That work does not end with campaigns or speeches; it reaches into the roads, schools, factories, and military facilities that shape daily life for our people.

North Carolina is growing quickly, from the Research Triangle to our coastal ports, and that growth demands reliable, high‑quality construction materials made under American law and standards. Building with U.S.-made cement puts North Carolinians to work, keeps our tax dollars at home, and strengthens the foundations of our prosperity.

Every mile of highway we resurface, every bridge we repair, and every new manufacturing facility we build depends on cement as a critical building block. When we choose American‑made cement for those projects, we secure them with materials we can trust, produced under American environmental, labor, and safety rules, and we create more local work in the process.

Across our country, America’s cement industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and generates over $100 billion in economic activity for workers, families, and communities. In North Carolina, where concrete construction work offers solid wages and long‑term careers, expanding domestic cement production and use is a direct way to help more people climb the ladder to the middle class.

Today, more than one‑fifth of the cement America uses comes from overseas, from suppliers who often do not share our standards or our interests. That level of dependence carries economic and strategic risks that touch everything from emergency response to national defense, and I take those risks seriously as a party leader and as a citizen.

When our runways, ports, and energy facilities rely on imported cement, we face exposure to foreign oversupply, shipping disruptions, subpar quality, and geopolitical pressure that can delay vital projects or drive up costs. North Carolina does not need that vulnerability, and I will continue to argue for a different course that keeps our foundations secure and under our own control.

For years, conservatives have fought for energy independence and strong domestic supply chains, and I see cement in that same category of essential resources. My goal is cement independence, which means ensuring that the essential needs of our defense installations, emergency response, and critical infrastructure can be met by domestic production under U.S. oversight.

At the state level, this work begins with recognizing cement as a critical infrastructure input in resilience and disaster preparedness plans. Our transportation agencies should provide regular reports on import reliance for key construction materials, giving taxpayers a straightforward picture of how much of our cement comes from abroad and how quickly we can increase the share produced here at home.

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When taxpayer dollars fund a project, I believe they should strengthen American production and American security. That is why I support requirements for U.S.-sourced cement on government‑funded infrastructure and housing projects, particularly those vital to public safety and long‑term economic growth.

Leading a swing-state party means that every policy discussion comes down to one question for me: will this make life better, safer, and more prosperous for the people of North Carolina? From my seat at the helm of the NCGOP, I emphasize unity, discipline, and a focus on real results, because winning elections matters most when those wins deliver tangible improvements in North Carolinians’ lives.

American-made cement fits squarely into that vision. It brings together national security conservatives, pro-business Republicans, and working-class voters around a cause that is principled and practical. By committing to strong American foundations in our infrastructure and in our politics, I believe North Carolina can show the country how a free and growing state protects both opportunity and the strength of the materials beneath our feet.

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