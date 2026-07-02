America at 250: The Founding Principles That Still Make America Great

As America approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we should do more than celebrate with fireworks, flags, parades, and patriotic songs. We should pause to remember what made America possible—and what made America exceptional.

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In 1776, America was not a superpower. It was not wealthy, dominant, or secure. It was a fragile collection of 13 colonies along the edge of a vast continent, facing the greatest military empire on earth. By every ordinary measure of power, the American cause should have failed.

But America was born from an extraordinary idea.

The Declaration of Independence announced to the world that human rights do not come from kings, parliaments, presidents, courts, or bureaucracies. They come from God. Governments do not create those rights; they are instituted to secure them. That was a revolutionary proposition in 1776, and it remains revolutionary today.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Thomas Jefferson wrote, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” Those words changed the course of human history.

America did not become the greatest nation on earth because of geography alone, or natural resources alone, or military strength alone. Other nations have had abundant land, rich resources, and large populations. America rose because it was built upon principles that unleashed human potential: individual liberty, equality before God and the law, private property, free enterprise, religious freedom, freedom of speech, the rule of law, and constitutionally limited government.

Those principles transformed 13 vulnerable colonies into the world’s economic, military, technological, innovative, and cultural superpower.

The Constitution gave those principles structure. It created a republic of divided powers, checks and balances, federalism, and limited authority. The Founders understood something too many modern politicians forget: government is necessary, but government is also dangerous when its powers are not restrained.

That is why our Constitution does not simply empower government; it limits government. It divides power so no one branch can dominate. It protects speech so citizens can criticize their rulers. It protects religious liberty so conscience cannot be controlled by the state. It protects due process so no person can be deprived of life, liberty, or property without law. It protects the right to keep and bear arms so the people remain citizens, not subjects.

America’s greatness was not accidental. It was constitutional.

Today, however, many voices insist that America’s founding documents are old, outdated, flawed, or irrelevant. They treat the Declaration and Constitution as historical artifacts rather than living principles that continue to protect liberty. They see America’s imperfections and conclude that the American project itself is illegitimate.

That is a profound mistake.

America has never been perfect because Americans have never been perfect. The Founders themselves knew this. They were not creating heaven on earth. They were creating a system of government suitable for human beings—imperfect, ambitious, passionate, and capable of both greatness and error.

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The genius of the American system is not that it made mistakes impossible. The genius is that it created mechanisms for correction. The principles of the Declaration condemned slavery even when the nation had not yet lived up to them. The Constitution provided the framework through which Americans could abolish slavery, secure civil rights, expand suffrage, protect religious minorities, and correct injustices over time.

America’s founding principles did not cause our failures. They gave us the tools to overcome them.

That is why those who attack the Founding misunderstand American history. The answer to America’s shortcomings has never been to abandon 1776. The answer has always been to live more faithfully by 1776.

Frederick Douglass understood this. Abraham Lincoln understood this. Martin Luther King Jr. understood this. The moral power of the civil rights movement came not from rejecting the Declaration, but from demanding that America honor it. King did not ask America to abandon its creed. He called America back to its creed.

That is still our task today.

If America is to remain free, prosperous, and strong for another 250 years, we must recover confidence in the principles that made our success possible. Freedom is not self-sustaining. It must be taught, defended, and renewed in every generation.

That begins with education. Too many young Americans are taught only America’s sins and not her sacrifices; only her failures and not her achievements; only grievance and not gratitude. They know too little about the Founders, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, free markets, religious liberty, and the millions who sacrificed to preserve this republic.

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A nation that forgets why it is free will not remain free for long.

We must teach young Americans that liberty is rare in human history. Most people who have ever lived were ruled by kings, emperors, dictators, tribal chiefs, or bureaucrats who controlled their lives. The American idea—that ordinary men and women have God-given rights and that government must be their servant, not their master—is one of the most liberating ideas ever proclaimed.

We must also teach that free enterprise is not merely an economic system. It is an expression of human liberty. It allows people to dream, build, risk, work, save, invest, create, and serve others. It has lifted more people out of poverty than any government program ever devised. America became prosperous because it trusted free people more than central planners.

And we must teach that patriotism is not arrogance. Patriotism does not require pretending America has never erred. It means loving our country enough to defend what is good, correct what is wrong, and preserve what is precious.

There is no contradiction between honest history and love of country. A mature patriot can acknowledge America’s flaws while still recognizing that the United States has been the greatest force for liberty, prosperity, innovation, and human dignity the world has ever known.

Over the past 250 years, America has liberated oppressed peoples, fed the hungry, rebuilt defeated enemies, defended freedom on distant shores, produced world-changing inventions, created unprecedented prosperity, and offered hope to millions who came here seeking a better life.

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That did not happen because America rejected its founding principles. It happened because those principles created a society in which human beings could flourish.

As we approach July 4, 2026, we should celebrate more than America’s birthday. We should celebrate the ideas that made America possible. We should remember that liberty is not guaranteed, rights are not secure unless defended, and constitutional government will not survive if citizens no longer understand it.

At 250, America does not need to reinvent itself by abandoning the Founding. America needs to renew itself by returning to its founding principles.

Let us teach our children that they are heirs to a magnificent inheritance. Let us remind our fellow citizens that our rights come from God, not government. Let us defend the Constitution not as an antique document, but as the enduring charter of our freedom. Let us honor the Declaration not as a relic of the past, but as a promise still worth keeping.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a small group of patriots pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to establish a nation built on liberty. Because of them, America became a beacon to the world.

Now it is our turn.

Let us be worthy of their sacrifice. Let us preserve the principles they gave us. And let us ensure that when future Americans celebrate the next great anniversary of this republic, they will still be able to say with gratitude, conviction, and pride: We are Americans. And we are free.

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George Landrith is the President of the Frontiers of Freedom Institute and the author of “Let Freedom Ring… Again: Can Self-Evident Truths Save America from Further Decline?”

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