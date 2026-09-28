No Matter How High the Gas Prices, I Won’t Let Communists Win

Yes, the gas prices are high, but I live in California, where gas prices are always going to be higher than in the rest of the country. I don't blame President Trump, nor do I blame the conflict in Iran. If Iran wasn't trying to blow us up in a nuclear holocaust, then there would have been no reason for the United States to attack them! California shut down two refineries, and they add taxes and fees on top of more taxes and fees. Don’t scream at Trump, blue state residents. Blame your own incompetent state governments!

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Am I happy about the inflation? No. Three percent inflation is bad. This is a problem of federal overspending, and I don't think that President Trump's $5,000 dividend proposal is any good. If he's joking, it's still not a great idea. There’s a better way to give us money: let us keep what we already earn. Congress can cut a trillion and a half out of the budget, and then give all of the taxpaying Americans a $5,000 rebate from our 2026 tax returns.

Affordability, housing costs, wars and rumors of wars: the doomers, the blackpillers, the corporate media, the Democrats and their academic acolytes, all want us to focus on what is wrong or bad. They want their communist pals to get elected up and down the ticket this November.

We must not let some setbacks distract us from the great work that Trump and team have accomplished.

President Trump is doing so much good that I can let the little stuff go. The fact that we have illegal aliens fleeing our country, that visa overstays are getting kicked out, that immigrants who came in legally but caused nothing but trouble are being deported as well, and the fact that President Trump is standing tall and fighting for America makes me so proud to support him and the Republican ticket going into Election 2026.

I'm sick and tired of listening to Americans b***h and moan about how much the gas is. Maybe they should talk to someone who drove their first car in the 1970s, when the OPEC-driven gas shortages were so acute that people could only go to gas stations depending on certain days and whether they had a number or a letter at the end of their license plate. President Trump has been playing 4-D chess when it comes to ensuring energy dominance and stability, protecting American prestige, securing our interests, and advancing our future. Trump took out Venezuelan narco-dictator Nicolas Maduro, then scored an excellent oil deal with the new leadership of the Latin American Communist hellhole, soon to be freed to a republic once again. Trump has put Cuba on its heels and forced it to its knees. Mexico is no longer bailing out bad actors in the Caribbean and helping us defeat the drug cartels, too.

President Trump gave a great presentation of American greatness at the UN last week. I normally don't watch the UN speeches, but I listened to everything he said on September 23, 2026, and I applaud everything. He stood up to Iran — to its face; he denounced Cuba, and the communist delegation saved face by walking out in shame; he stood up for American sovereignty once again, and he asserted clearly that there is no right to illegal immigration, but there is a right for nations to assert their sovereignty.

I voted for all of this. I loved that he’s doubling down on why we elected him in 2024, and he’s not allowing some bad polling or nasty press to stop him from doing what is best.

The general public, including the conservative commentary class, is not paying enough attention to the massive rightward shift overtaking Latin America. For the first time in decades, the American President enjoys considerable, consummate allies at the UN from throughout the Americas. From Argentina to Ecuador, and now including a traditional Catholic president of Colombia openly allying with us and fighting transnational drug cartels, we have allies helping us in our fight to protect our country, and you can bet your bottom dollar (or peso) that they're stopping the flow of mass immigration to our country. Canada is the only country not getting along with us right now, but that will change soon.

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Look at the major win that President Trump scored with Greenland! We get all of the power, we get to call the shots, we get to maintain our military presence, and we cut off hostile nations both to the west and to the NATO alliance. That means China and Russia don't get to call dibs or take advantage of the mineral deposits in Greenland. Frankly, I would have had no problem incorporating that massive territory into the American sphere as a commonwealth along with Puerto Rico or Guam. But President Trump is making the best deals to do what will serve our country for the long term.

Also at the UN, the conservative president of Paraguay, after ending sex mutilation of minors in his country, declared that Latin America must stop depending on the United States to do all the work for them. Have we not been praying for this day? The whole world has viewed the United States as the Battered Women's Shelter of the World or the Backup Plan for every failed State and for the voters in these countries who insisted on voting for those failed politicians. Sovereign countries around the world are taking responsibility for their defense, their sovereignty, their culture, and their future. WINNING!

I voted for all of this. No matter the domestic disturbances or disappointments that we face stateside, we should not ignore the fact that Trump 2.0 far exceeds not just his first term, but the terms of all the Republican and certainly Democratic presidents who have governed our country since the end of World War II.

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Because of this incredible success at the domestic level, the cleaning out of the federal government, the ending of mass immigration, the increase in respect and sovereignty for our country, plus the fact that wages are rising and poverty has plummeted across the nation, I have no problem voting for the Republican ticket up and down the ballot.

We shouldn't just be motivated by what makes us glad, but we need to pay attention to what we're running against. From a twinky, flimsy, fake Christian playing pastor running against an effective attorney general in Texas, to an accomplished former congressman running against a pro-jihad militant in Michigan, we've got crazy Communists gunning for power all over the country. I don't care how high your gas bills may be; it will be nothing compared to the energy crisis and domestic destruction if communist Democrats take the levers of power in Congress and in state legislatures across the country.

Don’t worry about high gas prices now. The war will end. Right now, we must choose American success and continued sovereignty, or communist failure. Election 2026 is the most important election yet. Don’t sit out the vote and pout. Trump is doing great, and our country is improving. I'm going to make phone calls for candidates in California and abroad. You should as well.

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