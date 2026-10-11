Abdul El-Sayed Is the Ultimate Mama’s Boy

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as the saying goes. Good parents usually produce good kids, and the opposite tends to also be true. While there are some genuinely awful human beings who’ve emerged from very fine parents – the old couple next to my family as I grew up could not have been nicer, yet one of their kids was a degenerate crackhead, for example – but that is the exception, not the rule. Most people are some kind of reflection of their parents, whether they remained married their whole lives (as mine did) or they divorced like Abdul El-Sayed’s parents did.

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Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is not a good person. How can I say that? Well, he lies an awful lot, for starters. You don’t claim to be a physician when you know you are not, simply because it sounds good and creates the myth of credibility, which you only need to do if it does not exist naturally. For Abdul, credibility does not exist naturally.

At the Michigan Senate debate this week, there was a very telling moment when Abdul was confronted by the reality that his mother was involved with a group that had raised money for al Qaeda. Everyone should know this, but few do because El-Sayed is a Democrat and Democrats face no consequence for anything. Yet, it is true.

An example of how this story has been reported, when it has been reported, is, “New documents reported by 'The Midwesterner' say El-Sayed’s birth mother, Fatten Elkomy, worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, also known as the IARA. The U.S. Treasury Department in 2004 designated the network as an organization supporting terrorism, including support for Osama bin Laden and Hamas.”

Note the use of “birth mother,” like his father would simply be called “sperm donor.” It’s a way to imply distance from half of the couple that created him precisely because she’s attached to scandal. It would be like referring to Maine Democrat Senate candidate Troy Jackson’s baby mama as “just someone he met at a party.” While true, omitting the idea that the “party” was a family reunion is deliberately misleading with a purpose.

Abdul’s mother has ties to al Qaeda, just as his father-in-law has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed can’t bring himself to denounce the Muslim Brotherhood, either because he’s afraid of them or because he supports them and, quite probably, they’re funneling a ton of money into his campaign by laundering it through Dearborn businesses.

Think that’s crazy? One of my favorite restaurants when I lived in Dearborn was a great Lebanese place near my flat that, four years after I moved to DC, saw its ownership sent to prison for sending money to terrorists in the Middle East. That was not uncommon then, nor now, so do you really think that flow wouldn’t be reversed to help one of their own gain more direct political power than they’ve ever had before in this country?

At the debate, when Mike Rogers mentioned the story of Abdul’s mother, all Abdul said in response was, “You go after my mom?” Not his “birth mother,” but his “mom.” And no defense or refutation of story of raising money for terrorists, not at all.

In a fundraising email the next day, the campaign used the subject line, “Leave Abdul’s mom out of it,” they wrote, “Last night on the debate stage, Mike Rogers went after Abdul's mom. His entire script was filled with dog whistles. This is how low MAGA Republicans are willing to go. They're throwing the kitchen sink at us because they think division and hate will win them this race.”

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Again, indignation over someone mentioning the true, but zero attempt to answer or refute it, just the feigned outrage alone. If someone was smearing my mother with lies, I’d call it out. But they’d have to be lied, as calling someone out over their telling the truth doesn’t really work.

Resorting to “You talking about my mom?” whine is an attempt to distract from the reality of who his mom is. Not just some woman who carried him to term, his “mom.” Yes, he has a step-mother too, but his “birth mother” is his “mom,” in his own words.

It still won’t stop the media from ignoring this, or all the other lies and scandals swirling around El-Sayed, but Abdul is the ultimate mama’s boy – he holds her political sympathies and dreams.

Abdul El-Sayed is his mother’s son. You don’t come from that, be raised by that, and not have that be a big part of you. Add to that all the other people in his life with terrorist ties and his steadfast refusal to denounce terrorism and Islamic extremism while condemning Israel, Jews and white Christians and you begin to see what type of person Abdul El-Sayed really is. The apple truly doesn’t rot far from the tree…

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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