No, Abdul, My Kids Are Not 'All of Our Kids'

Leftists are coming for your kids. They always have been, so that’s not breaking news, but you have to be reminded of this on occasion so no one forgets and everyone can act accordingly.

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Kids are easy to indoctrinate; easy to convince of stupid things, that lies are truth. If you have kids, you know how this works. I’d never realized how easily you could joke and have everything you say be taken seriously by your kid because they don’t really understand the concept of joking yet. Once they get it, they can still be convinced of just about anything by anyone in a position of authority or someone they’re told to respect. Most adults don’t abuse that position, but liberals do.

They’ll tell kids the world is coming to an end soon, there won’t be any food soon, or this country is fundamentally racist. They can also convince kids that socialism, even though it never has, will work if the current crop of suicidal converts to it are the ones implementing it.

Crazy. But “progressive.”

Democrats have been trying to get their claws into your kids for decades. Social studies classes have become seminars on the evils of capitalism with a laser focus on every mistake this country ever made. Ironic, considering those mistakes – slavery, segregation, Jim Crow – were all Democrat Party principles.

It’s possible to go to public school and never hear a positive fact about the United States and be told you’ll die by the time you’re 30 because capitalism will destroy the planet. Stories of the horrors of the Soviet Union and Communist China are ignored or even praised, meanwhile Ronald Reagan is treated like history’s greatest monster.

They want your kids. Moreover, they need your kids. Kids are the only people naïve enough to buy into the line liberals sell.

That’s why what Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said was so disturbing. “I’m not a socialist, I’m a scientist, I’m a doctor,” Abdul told a female podcast host who was looking at him like she was hungry. “But if I had one political philosophy, it’s that I want us to build what we would build if we took seriously the idea that all of our kids were all of our kids. If we started with that idea that every child is our child, we would build incredible public schools, we would guarantee everybody healthcare, we would guarantee childcare, we would stop putting money in bombs and tanks that kill kids and we would start investing them in infrastructure and opportunity for kids.”

I added the emphasis in bold, but the sentiment was clear – it takes a village to brainwash a child, and Democrats want to build that village.

This sentiment is nothing new; in 2013 MSNBC put together an ad campaign about this very concept. Racist Melissa Harris-Perry said the same thing.

“We have never invested as much in public education as we should have because we've always had kind of a private notion of children. Your kid is yours and totally your responsibility. We haven't had a very collective notion of these are our children,” she said. “So part of it is we have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents, or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities.”

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My kids do not belong to others and they never will, and yours only belong to you. Others can help — friends, neighbors, fellow congregants — but “belong” is not a word used by accident. The left wants you to belong to the state, to be beholden to it for all that is good. Why do you think schools are now giving out breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of need? It’s not to “remove the stigma”; it’s to remove the family — to condition kids into thinking good things come from government, not parents. It starts small, then grows, like cancer.

It’s how the left has always operated. It’s why they need to be destroyed.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, "Outrage, INC.," which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F***ing Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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