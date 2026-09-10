Ed Middleman

The British foreign secretary is the latest in a long line of self-hating Jews.

There is a terrible dream that I have every now and then. It’s a football game, and the punting squad is brought onto the field. The punter hates his head coach, who treats him with disdain. On the other sideline is his own father, whom he adores. The ball is snapped, and the punter gives the ball a massive boot — in the wrong direction. The ball sails 40 yards behind him, where an opposing player picks it up and runs it in for a touchdown. I generally wake up sweating and need to watch highlights of the Bears’ 1985 championship season in order to calm down.

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Ed Miliband is the current Labor Party foreign secretary to the British government. He is, by his own acknowledgment, “a Jew”. I would bet that your Irish grandmother lives a more Jewish life than does Herr Miliband. I doubt that he eats only kosher food, keeps the Sabbath, prays daily, gives significant charity, or learns Torah. Yes, his mother and her mother were Jewish, so one cannot revoke his membership card. But just as every organization has its own worst enemies, Jews are no different. We have our Milibands, who do their best to show how they are not beholden to some outdated religious affiliation.

Miliband solemnly announced sanctions against — hold your beer — Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel. He claims that some small number of misbehaving “settlers” are engaged in “ethnic cleansing”. Hear of any Palestinians killed recently who did not draw a knife first? Me neither. How did Israel end up with those two, Iran and Hezbollah? I grew up with Sesame Street, so in the day, we would immediately have played “One of these things isn’t like the others.” Israel is being punished for actions in the “West Bank”, where Palestinian terrorism still runs hot. The British Bozo said that Israeli companies in the “occupied territories” would no longer be able to sell their goods to the burgeoning Pakistani population that will soon run the UK. Somehow, he forgot to add Russia to his list, as Putin could wipe the British off the map in an afternoon. He also forgot to mention China and its Uyghur problem; China owns Britain, and it would be bad manners to attack the country that funds his party. So it’s easier to go after those other Joos over there in Israel. Eddie forgets that England buys prescription drugs and weapons from Israel and receives important intelligence about Muslims wanting to blow up British citizens in London. Israel moved quickly to shut down British activities used to strengthen Palestinians in their attempts to destroy Israel. Officials are being kicked out, and their consulate is being shuttered.

While we enjoyed our previous visits to the UK, we have zero interest in returning. The country is going down the toilet, and its feckless leadership has no clue how to right the ship. It doesn’t have the moral fortitude to stop the boats or eject illegal aliens. It would rather put them up in nice hotels and give them money for their multiple wives and even more multiple children. Never has a society aided so much in its own destruction. One cannot say that England didn’t have its run. It ruled the waves and had an empire that stretched across the globe. But like many things, good men are in short supply. So instead of having decisive leaders, we have the present clowns of Miliband and his boss, Handy Andy Burnham, who have found it easier to attack Israel than address Palestinian intransigence and terror. As a Jew, Miliband can see himself as righteous: I am overcoming my meaningless religious identity in order to stick it to the Jewish state and win some brownie points with the Muslim voters who might keep us in power. I will discuss with my business partner moving our offices to Alon, which is in the West Bank. Who needs to be lectured by a country whose king cheated on his wife and married his mistress?

My business partner once developed a device to save divers in peril. I helped write the patents for his invention. After he began sales, I asked that he bring around a unit so that I could finally see one up close and personal. He complied, and the first thing I noticed was a big engraved “Made in Israel” on the plastic casing. “Are you a fool? Do you want to lose all of the Arab and Muslim diving markets before you even get going?” He smiled and replied: “If they hate Jews, do you really think that I want to save their lives?” Just as Keir Starmer’s meaningless gesture to recognize a “Palestinian state” did absolutely nothing, the present action of the self-hating Jewish foreign secretary will change nothing in Israel or the region. France and other countries jumped on the announcement because losers like to hang out together, and presently they are all flushing themselves down the demographic toilets together. Vice President JD Vance was wrong to describe England as the first Islamic country with nuclear weapons; that honor should be given to Pakistan. Second place, or in the parlance of the SEALS, “first losers”, is the right term to describe the UK.

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There is no question that the Allies won the war, but the only real winner was the United States. England is no longer a first-tier country. Sure, it has nuclear missiles on nuclear submarines. Its economy is stagnant, its demographics are a disaster, and it is neither as powerful as the US nor a complete basket case like Nigeria. It is a country that still coasts on its ancient history and former accomplishments. England is first in nothing, other than throwing over 60,000 people in jail for online comments and activities. It is a full partner with Hamas and other jihadis, as it would rather arrest the one Jewish schlub with an Israeli flag and not the hundreds of foaming-mouthed Hamas supporters demanding the death of all Jews. For years, I could not understand the absolute hatred my in-laws had for the British. Then I found out how badly they treated the Jews during the Mandate period and how they did their all to give the country to the local Arabs when their troops pulled out. The British people I have met are wonderful, and I have enormous respect for Tommy Robinson. Their politicians are professional losers, and not one of them has the backbone to stop the boats and eject the illegal Muslim immigrants who want to turn England into Acme Muslim Country #687. American commanders in World War II spoke highly of the bravery of British officers and their men. Apparently, that generation died out and was replaced with the King Charles age of self-hating Brits. The British accomplished much and should be proud of their heritage, religion, and accomplishments. Instead, they are counting backward toward the day when they put King Ahmed on the throne with his prime minister Abdul. They have the collective political spine of a jellyfish.

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Go ahead, Ed, screw your brethren. Nobody would expect you to do the right thing. You’ve been a loser your entire professional career and it would have been a surprise for you to show backbone and support Israel against the forces that want to finish the Nazis’ work. You will be forgotten, your accomplishments measured by a few measly sentences. The Jewish people have soldiered on in the face of enemies from without and from within. You are a disgrace to the Jewish people, and you will be forgotten by history. Your pathetic attack against Jewish businesses in a land conquered like the Falklands will yield nothing but your own ridicule.

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