Jim Acosta Weighs in on the Jimmy Kimmel Drama With the Hottest of Wrong Takes

Earlier, we told you about the non-drama surrounding Jimmy Kimmel's upcoming interview with Democrat James Talarico. Per the FCC's equal time rules, because Talarico is a U.S. Senate candidate, Kimmel's show would have to give equal time to Talarico's Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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Kimmel is refusing to do that and instead falsely claimed he and the network are being "targeted" by President Trump's FCC. That's just not true, of course.

Now Jim Acosta has weighed in, and his take is just as stupid as you'd expect.

First, he said the FCC is a "threat to free speech" because it's enforcing the rules.

What is happening to our country? The @FCC is a threat to free speech in America. Its chairman @BrendanCarrFCC has become an authoritarian Minister or Information. #baghdadbrendan https://t.co/wQLFldIINM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2026

Then Acosta was called on the carpet by Rob Schmitt of Newsmax, who asked him if such blatant political bias was acceptable.

"Honest question you should answer," Schmitt wrote. "Do you think it's OK for a television network that is pumped into every single house in this country to push consistent propaganda for one side of the political aisle?"

Honest question you should answer. Do you think it’s OK for a television network that is pumped into every single house in this country to push consistent propaganda for one side of the political aisle? — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) September 10, 2026

You'll not be surprised to learn Acosta's answer is an absolute doozy, even for him.

Dude come on. Ted Cruz was just on the View and Talarico can't go on Kimmel. How is that appropriate? Honest question YOU should answer. https://t.co/jEwP7qTi1x — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2026

There's a very simple answer to this question: Ted Cruz is not a political candidate; James Talarico is. The equal time rules apply to active candidates. Not sitting Senators.

Jim Acosta either a) knows this and is a lying propagandist or b) is really this stupid.

Hi Jim. I'll answer it. Ted Cruz is not a current candidate. Talerico is. Equal time law applies to Talerico. It does not apply to Cruz.



Would you like me to teach you basic math now also? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2026

Let's not overtax Jim here.

Surely you understand the difference there between a candidate and a non-candidate? — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) September 10, 2026

Answer that question, Acosta.

Glad to see you finally left the reflecting pool, Jim. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 10, 2026

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He probably should've stuck to the reflecting pool. It made him look less like a fool.

Besides the obvious that Cruz isn't a candidate for office, The View is a part of ABC's news division and Jimmy Kimmel is not https://t.co/l5yVuMdPON — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) September 10, 2026

And calling "The View" a news program is a major stretch.

You know he can. As a "broadcaster," ABC just has to allow other candidates in the race to make an appearance. Kimmel is just unwilling to comply with the law https://t.co/XmhaIv7ya6 — Dan Schneider (@Schneider_DC) September 10, 2026

Because Kimmel carries water for the Democrats.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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