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Jim Acosta Weighs in on the Jimmy Kimmel Drama With the Hottest of Wrong Takes

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 12:15 PM
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Jim Acosta Weighs in on the Jimmy Kimmel Drama With the Hottest of Wrong Takes
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you about the non-drama surrounding Jimmy Kimmel's upcoming interview with Democrat James Talarico. Per the FCC's equal time rules, because Talarico is a U.S. Senate candidate, Kimmel's show would have to give equal time to Talarico's Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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Kimmel is refusing to do that and instead falsely claimed he and the network are being "targeted" by President Trump's FCC. That's just not true, of course.

Now Jim Acosta has weighed in, and his take is just as stupid as you'd expect.

First, he said the FCC is a "threat to free speech" because it's enforcing the rules.

Then Acosta was called on the carpet by Rob Schmitt of Newsmax, who asked him if such blatant political bias was acceptable.

"Honest question you should answer," Schmitt wrote. "Do you think it's OK for a television network that is pumped into every single house in this country to push consistent propaganda for one side of the political aisle?"

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You'll not be surprised to learn Acosta's answer is an absolute doozy, even for him.

There's a very simple answer to this question: Ted Cruz is not a political candidate; James Talarico is. The equal time rules apply to active candidates. Not sitting Senators.

Jim Acosta either a) knows this and is a lying propagandist or b) is really this stupid.

Let's not overtax Jim here.

Answer that question, Acosta.

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He probably should've stuck to the reflecting pool. It made him look less like a fool.

And calling "The View" a news program is a major stretch.

Because Kimmel carries water for the Democrats.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | JIM ACOSTA | JIMMY KIMMEL
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