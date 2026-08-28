States Can Help Nip Socialism in the Bud

Although efforts have been made to nationalize education policy in recent years, states still retain ample purview over education policy, particularly curriculum content.

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In other words, when it comes to determining what students are required to learn in specific subjects in public schools, state school boards and other institutions have nearly all the say.

Some states have very broad “state standards” whereas others go into extreme detail concerning exactly what students must “master” to fulfill the knowledge and skills requirements of certain courses.

In a perfect world, every teacher would follow the state standards. However, during my many years as a public high school social studies teacher, I can attest that few teachers did so.

In somewhat subjective social studies courses, this can pose a major problem.

Here is one example: When I was student teaching at a prominent high school in the Chicago suburbs, my mentor teacher described the Kulaks as “greedy” and insinuated that the Ukrainian Holodomor was partly their own fault!

A few years ago, Florida education leaders and elected officials realized that rogue teachers were doing a mass disservice to the state by indoctrinating public school students with socialist rhetoric and revisionist history.

To combat the rise of socialism among Florida’s susceptible youth, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1264 into law in 2024, which requires “instruction in public schools on the history of communism.”

In 2025, the Florida Department of Education approved the “new History of Communism standards,” which “were developed by Florida educators and content experts.”

“With the resurgence of communist ideologies across the United States and throughout the world, it is more important than ever for students to understand the catastrophic failures and human suffering caused by communist regimes,” Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas said.

Florida’s History of Communism standards will go into effect this school year.

Here are some important points about the new standards.

First, the standards clearly state that teachers “shall teach efficiently and faithfully, using the books and materials required that meet the highest standards for professionalism and historical accuracy, following the prescribed courses of study, and employing approved methods of instruction… the history of communism. Such instruction must be age appropriate and developmentally appropriate.”

The standards apply to grades six through 12. In sixth grade, students learn about “ancient communal systems and the effect on their respective societies.” In seventh grade, they “assess the effects of communist governments on individual freedoms, political participation, and the economy.” In eighth grade, they “examine early attempts at communal living in American society and their effect on economic stability and societal prosperity.” In high school, they “analyze the intellectual, political, and economic origins of communism.”

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The new standards ensure that important topics like “The history of the Holocaust” and “The history of African Americans, including the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery, the passage to America, the enslavement experience, abolition, and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society” are fully covered.

And, most importantly, the standards maintain academic freedom by specifically noting that “Instructional personnel may facilitate discussions and use curricula to address, in an age- appropriate manner, how the freedoms of persons have been infringed by sexism, slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination, including topics relating to the enactment and enforcement of laws resulting in sexism, racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination, including how recognition of these freedoms have overturned these unjust laws.”

The History of Communism standards are solely intended to properly educate Florida students about communism in a scaffolded manner. They are not intended to promote conservative policy or ideology.

So far, a few states have begun to implement similar laws and policies. While this is a great sign of progress, I must emphasize that this should be a priority for all states.

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With every year that passes, millions of American public-school students are being miseducated about communism.

The causal effect of this is occurring before our very eyes as young Americans are flocking to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Young Democratic Socialists of America.

Uninformed, brainwashed Americans are joining the DSA in droves and voting for DSA candidates across the country because public schools have failed to properly educate an entire generation about the true history of communism.

I hope it is not too late to nip socialism in the bud.

Chris Talgo ( ctalgo@heartland.org ) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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