If there is something for which we must admire the left, it is their tenacity and ability to shape the narrative and define their opposition. They have an astute ability to degrade, demean, disparage, and dehumanize those who do not subscribe to their insidious ideology. That has been, and always will be, a defining characteristic of leftism, with the result being their disregard of those with whom they disagree. The end goal is a darkness that enables them to then commit acts of violence against those deemed as their enemy. Hence why we saw such a hateful response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. For the left, what's in a name is all about reducing their opposition to a state of disrepute that excuses them for the wanton acts of violence which they carry out. Amazingly so, the names and descriptions the left uses are more often than not a projection of who they are against their political adversaries.

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The time has come to flip that script on the leftists here in America, putting them on defense. They have been skillful in forcing us, those who believe in individual rights, freedoms, and liberties, to be reactive. I say no more!

First of all, we MUST stop referring to leftists as "liberals." That is the wrong name for them. The Father of Classical Liberalism is the English political philosopher John Locke. Locke's "Two Treatises of Government," especially his Second, formed the basis of our Declaration of Independence. Jefferson studied Locke and invoked his Natural Rights theory when he used the words, "the laws of Nature and Nature's God." Locke and Jefferson were not referring to Allah, Buddha, or any other entity. They were referring to the Judeo-Christian faith heritage God, Yahweh. Ya know, the God who told Moses "I Am." In our Declaration of Independence, Jefferson writes "appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions," again referring to the Judeo-Christian faith heritage God. And before affixing their signatures, those 56 men did not seek man's providence, but rather "with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence," as they pledged their Lives, their Fortunes, and their sacred Honor.

Leftists are not "liberals," so stop giving them that name. They do not believe in our unalienable rights endowed by the Creator (the Judeo-Christian faith heritage God) of life, liberty, and property (pursuit of happiness). Matter of fact, it was just last year, in September 2025, when former Gov. of Virginia, now Senator, Tim Kaine told us that our rights do not come from God, but from government. That is hardly John Locke liberalism, or any. As well, leftists say that Natural Rights theory is extremist. Of course it is to them, because it is antithetical to their philosophy of governance. And of course, if you believe that the Judeo-Christian faith heritage had anything to do with the founding of our nation, then you are decried as a Christian Nationalist, a heretic to the leftist.

So, if leftists are not liberals, what do we call them? What's their name? They are Marxists. The American left has fully embraced the principles of Karl Marx, a man who was an utter failure, not to mention a crappy father. But the American left has adopted his economic model of socialism and his societal model of communism. Let's be honest, when Zohran Mamdani says that "we will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism," well, that is some serious Marxist bovine excrement. America has always been about rugged individualism, not some Star Trek Borg-like collective hive mentality. Just the same, when Barack Hussein Obama told Joe the Plumber, "I think when you spread the wealth around, it's good for everybody," that was pure Marxism. Marx stated, "from each according to their ability, to each according to their need," better known as wealth redistribution, a prime tenet of a socialist economic model. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has recently ranted about the government owning 50 percent of the AI industry, another tenet of Marx's socialist economic model, and one of his ten planks: the nationalization of economic production. That did not work out so well in Venezuela with Hugo Chavez nationalizing their oil and gas industry. But American leftists, Marxists, praised him.

Marxists are totalitarians, tyrants, who do not believe that the individual has the right to determine their course in life. The whole foolishness about "equity" is just an incompetent means of promoting equality of outcomes, as opposed to the American ideal of equality of opportunity. And even the name "progressives" is a cute marketed description used by European communists at the turn of the 19th to 20th century to bring communism into America. I mean, who would not wanna be considered "progressive," the opposite being regressive. However, when you deeply analyze Marxism, you will find that it is the pure definition of regressive in every aspect.

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I find it really special how these American Marxists love to refer to their opposition as Nazis. I guess leftists fail to realize that Nazi is not short for classical liberalism or constitutional conservatism. Nazi was short for National Socialism, the economic model of Karl Marx, and the adopted model for today's American Marxists. Nazis were also the ones who eliminated private gun ownership after they created a national gun registry. Sound familiar? Oh, Hugo Chavez did the same in Venezuela. OK, all the Marxist/Stalinist/leftist regimes do that. Heck, even in the Islamic Republic of Iran they do it. Marxists/Islamists like totalitarian control over the people.

And speaking of Nazis-Marxists-Islamists, it was the Muslim Brotherhood that praised Adolf Hitler. Neither liked the Jewish people, and both supported their eradication. Matter of fact, it was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Amin al-Husseini, who met with Adolf Hitler and was instrumental in the establishment of the Muslim 13th Waffen Mountain Division (SS Handschar) in the Balkans. So, hmm, the Marxist left in America is going around supporting an Islamic terrorist organization named Hamas, which butchered Jews on October 7, 2023; it seems to me that the Marxist left are the modern-day Nazis? They are the ones chanting with Islamists, marching in the streets with them, and carrying the flag of an Islamic terrorist group. But, as stated, these useful idiots, Vladimir Lenin's name for fools in Western civilization who would accept Marxism/Communism, do a great job of projecting who they are onto others.

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Oh, just as a side note, since these Marxists are so into this whole "Palestinian" propaganda. I have searched historical accounts and have failed to see any evidence of a Palestinian kingdom, empire, people, language, culture, or monetary system. Nothing. What I did find was that after the Simon Bar Kokhba revolt by the Jewish people against Rome, 132-135 AD, Roman Emperor Hadrian made a very important decree. He decreed that the region would no longer be called Judea, but instead Syria Palaestina. The root word of Palaestina was Philistia. Hadrian sought to embarrass the Jews by naming their land after their ancient enemy, the Philistines. Now, tracing the ancestry of the Philistines, one will find that they came from the Aegean Sea region of Crete, Cyprus, and Greece. They were not indigenous to the region, which has also been called the Levant.

It was not until the mid-to-late 1960s that the original Islamic terrorist, Yasser Arafat, smartly aligned a land with a people. Oh, by the way, Yasser Arafat's uncle was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who sided with Hitler to exterminate the Jewish people. That apple certainly did not fall far from the tree. So, let's stop calling Arab people by some made-up name that came from an Islamic terrorist.

Marxists and Islamists are extremists. They are fascists. Disagree with them, and you are any number of "phobias," all meant to silence you. They are the real threats to our representative democracy, wanting to have illegal aliens vote and covertly, in some cases overtly, implement a dual system of jurisprudence called Sharia law. And who would have ever thought that owning a home was a "tool of white supremacy." Dummy me, I thought that was the American dream.

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No more shall we allow the Marxist left to be the projectors of names. No more shall they have free rein in defining others while attempting to have some "get out of jail free card." Let us find the courage to make them own their philosophy of governance, lack of principles, and put them on defense. My simple message to the young people out there who think Marxism is cool: it ain't, because free does not equal freedom. And the inability to think and reason for yourself is intellectual enslavement. That is not what America 250, 300, 350, or 400 will be about.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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