Medicine and the Nonsense of 'Blood Libels'

Would you trust your life with this man?

Recently, I had to be knocked out for a brief medical procedure. It’s apparently the only way to prevent me from writing an article for Townhall. Two pieces of immediate information: the nurse was an Arab fellow and the anesthetic was Propofol. If that name rings a bell, it should. That is the same drug that was given to Michael Jackson, and he never woke up from it. If we go by the JD Vance/Tucker Carlson “Blood Libel” theory, there is no way that I should have let this fellow push the plunger on that syringe. Instead, I said to him, “Good night.” He said the same, and we spoke again 40 minutes later when the procedure was over.

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I don’t know why JD Vance and Tucker Carlson are pushing “genetics” and “blood lines” when dealing with Israelis/Jews and Arabs/Muslims. The fellow who put me to sleep is an Israeli Arab; the only difference between such and a Palestinian is where their parents lived when hostilities ended in 1967. I did not question him on his politics or ask him to sing Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva. Many Arabs work as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, bus drivers, mechanics, and more. That is the reality of Israel. That is the reason why the apartheid claim is rubbish. If it were true, my nurse would have been named Moshe and no Arab would have been present. But such is not the case. Arabs have been given such preference in medicine that many Jewish students go to Europe to get their medical degrees, as there are not enough positions in Israel for everybody. I never had a doubt about the professionalism of this fellow, and I worked on the assumption that if he was working in the medical facility where we were, then he met all of the standards set by the state and the clinic. The idea of some type of racism, blood libel, or genetic hatred is total garbage. What we are dealing with is politics and land. Religion is the excuse.

As is well-known, Arabs and other non-Jews were murdered during the October 7, 2023 Hamas blood orgy. The justification for their brutal killings was that they were aiding and abetting the Jooos. And sure enough, those Jews who lived outside of Gaza and helped Palestinians find work or get medical treatment in Israel were also ruthlessly murdered. People conveniently forget or ignore that in 1947-48, the UN offered to divide up the land for Jewish and Arab states. The Arabs refused, and their neighboring “brothers” (who hate them more than the Jews do) goaded them on: get out of the way, and we’ll smash those uppity Jews. So around 360,000 Arabs got out of the way, and their descendants still live in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the like. The victorious Jews threw out a similar number, just as in every war, the victors set the terms. We still have bases in Germany and Japan, and for decades I thought that the coolest American Naval base was Subic Bay in the Philippines. Jew hatred has nothing to do with genes or blood. It has to do with land ownership. Fatah members generally don’t know where their local mosque is, yet their violence is no less ruthless than that of their Islamic peers in Hamas. How could a nonreligious Marwan Barghouti direct the murders of dozens of people during the second intifada? It’s the land, stupid. And outside of Israel, Jew hatred has many reasons.

Envy is a popular starter. When there was a surge in violence in Crown Heights, New York, around 2020, someone interviewed local blacks to ask the reason behind attacks on Jews. To a person, they said that the Jews owned all of the apartments and thus were wealthy and were thus hated for being rich. Jews have too much money, run too many things, are too smart, took home too many Nobel Prizes, etc. If you want to hate Jews, you have a huge taster’s menu from which to choose. Some do base their hatred on religious texts. Both Christianity and Islam have at times blamed the Jews and attacked them. When I was still delirious from Michael Jackson’s favorite drug, I talked to my wife about the acceptance a Jew feels in the UAE. I told her that I didn’t know if they are missing a few pages of the Koran or if they added a few pages that the wild-eyed Muslim Brotherhood/Qatari Jew-hating lunatics don’t have. Jew hatred has many reasons, but it is silly and wildly unproductive to babble on about “genetics” and “libels”. It’s like a cop wondering how the guy died when a big knife is still sticking out of his heart.

Returning to the subject of medicine. We are incredibly spoiled with the reliability and performance of our solid-state electronic devices. They rarely fail or make errors. When I worked for a decade on biological sensors, I realized quickly that any sensor based on a biological material was going to have a much worse performance than an equivalent silicon-based device. When speaking with a local head of infectious diseases, he commented, “Plating of throat cultures is 80 percent successful for Strep detection. The rapid test is 80 percent of the agar plates. So now we’re at 64 percent. I might as well flip a coin.” A nurse related that at Hadassah Hospital they ran a rapid flu test on an old Russian lady, and the triangle in the middle turned pink — meaning positive. Everyone started clapping. The poor old lady asked why they were so excited. “During the entire winter flu season, you’re the first person to give a positive response.”

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COVID-19 and the Fauci cover-up taught us a great deal about medicine not being straight all of the time with We the People. We were forced to wear masks when there was no science behind it. Students were destroyed when children faced little risk from the virus. Businesses went south because of draconian rules for six-foot distancing and no congregating. The procedure I went through was based on a test I ran at home. When the procedure was over, the doctor, thank God, said that everything was fine and that it was a false positive. How many people were given false positives on COVID-19 and had their lives turned upside down? If the US had followed the recommendations of the Great Barrington Declaration, those at greatest risk of COVID-19 illness and death would have been protected while the rest of the world would have continued along. But, as in all fields, there are people in leadership positions in public health who saw an opportunity to grab power. Close your Store! No church! How dare you surf alone! In hindsight, it was all sick. At the time, it seemed all Stasi.

I have previously mentioned that I pinched a nerve, something that caused me to lose weight — around 45 pounds. Several doctors suggested Ozempic and other drugs. I followed the advice of Dr. Mark Hyman and Bobby Kennedy, Jr., and changed my diet. I do not rule out anything kosher. I do try to go keto, but if I am a good boy, I allow myself a small excursion in the afternoon, before I stop eating altogether. There is much we can fix by changing our eating habits, but doctors, to a great extent, think medications — as do the big pharma firms that make and sell drugs for all of our ailments. As a biochemist, I have always looked at drugs as molecular cannonballs that can go to many unwanted places. There are times for drugs, but if one can fix his/her diet, then maybe the drugs can be left at the pharmacy.

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