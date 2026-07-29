There Are Scientists and Then There Are Faucis

In every field, there are professionals and charlatans. The latter usually receive most of the accolades and credit.

My father was an old-school organic chemist. He taught Medicinal Chemistry to the future pharmacists of the state of Illinois. They all went through the University of Illinois School of Pharmacy, and every pharmacist in the state knew my dad. He wasn’t famous, though he was respected by his students and peers. He was a professor for 42 years, and during his time, he worked on drugs for the U.S. Army to give the guys in the silos another couple of minutes to fire back U.S. Minuteman Missiles at the Soviets. He worked on a male “pill” with the assumption being that a woman may not fully represent her status with respect to birth control. On the train into the city, he would read journal articles. On the way home, he would grade exams. Once, he and a colleague lost track of themselves and found themselves in the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Howard Yard. He believed in synthesizing molecules and didn’t appreciate computer modeling. He also did not appreciate professors who sought fame. If he were still alive, his 100th birthday would have been this week.

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I think of my father and his honest work ethic as I read the psychotic journal entries of Tony Fauci. He could not stop writing about how famous he was or how he was the most important guy in the country and world. The White House let him in without showing ID! People honked to say thank you! Meanwhile, he lied to the American people about masking, the origin of the virus, and the safety of experimental mRNA vaccines. He was a fraud pretending to be a doctor and scientist. He was enthralled with his new fame and status. I think that the government should send somebody to review his activities during the AIDS epidemic, when I first heard that gnome’s name. If he was as deceitful and wrong then as he was during COVID, the record should show the same. He told both New York and California to close their schools. How many millions are worse off because of Fauci’s role in creating the virus? How many millions are worse off because of his destructive approach to schools and businesses? Dr. Fauci was a self-infatuated fraud who both funded the virus creation and apparently got rid of possible treatments to foist mRNA vaccines on an unsuspecting public. The VAERS website for viral side effects, injury, and death has more entries for the COVID vaccines than for all previous vaccines together — by far.

In every sphere of human endeavor, there are frauds and self-promoters. It’s a most amazing thing how slight differences in goals can lead to wildly different human outcomes. A baseball player who wants a championship may look and dress the same as his teammate who wants to get rich and live the good life. They both go to bat, they both take the field. But when push comes to shove, the first guy will risk slamming into Fenway’s Green Monster to make a key catch. The other guy will play the best he is required, and as long as the checks cash, he doesn’t care if they are over or under 0.500. There are champions like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan. And then there are highly talented competitors who have won little to nothing. They play the whole season, they go through the motions, but oftentimes their goals are more personal than team-oriented. I remember Jalen Rose refusing to rejoin the Bulls in the playoffs after team doctors had cleared him to play. He claimed something about possibly harming his future earning potential (meaning commercials and shoes).

Politics today is rife with frauds and self-promoters. Gavin Newsom destroyed California so as to get a shot at running for president. The basic things like having nice roads and adding capacity to dams and reservoirs were too boring for Governor Hair. He was into overloading the state with illegal aliens and making gas and everything else prohibitively expensive. It was a bit of a joke when we went to Lake Tahoe for a couple of days. We stayed right near the Nevada-California line, and we always knew on which side we were by the price of gas as advertised. Kamala Harris can brag that she was a California attorney general and senator, vice president, and Democratic candidate for president. But, in truth, did she accomplish anything in those roles? Can someone tell me one law that she spearheaded in the Senate? Can somebody point out some initiative that she led as vice president that is still running today? JD Vance has been tasked with rooting out fraud from the federal budget and seems to be sinking his teeth into this job. What did VP Cackles accomplish with her border portfolio? While she, her boss, and their clueless spokesthing said that the border was closed, Fox drones showed thousands crossing over unfettered. Whom ya gonna believe? Them or your eyes? Harris was not elected through primaries but rather appointed by Joe Biden between naps. She has a resume to kill and accomplishments of a six-year-old.

The same can be said of many politicians, including AOC and Bernie Sanders. Anybody know of a signature law that AOC wrote and shepherded through the House and Senate? I know of no such thing. She scared away Amazon from her district and has shown that when she opens her mouth, she reveals how much space she has for rent in her brain. She is famous, has lots of online followers, and is becoming a household name. But, like Fauci, she is unaccomplished. Five-star General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower had a few medals on his chest; total loser “I’m going to warn the Chinese first” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had half the weight of an Abrams tank stuck to his jacket, and he accomplished nothing. He presided over the death of 13 Marines in the uncontrolled egress from Kabul. They should melt his medals and sell the scrap iron to reduce the federal deficit.

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One hundred and three Democrats voted in favor of Thomas Massie’s amendment to stop all military funding to Israel. These people ran in their districts, showed their accomplishments, and won their races. Do they not realize that if Israel ceases to exist, the Palestinians and their pals in the Muslim Brotherhood will not retire and say job well done? They will look to Europe and the U.S. as their next addresses for conquest. We hear strange things of late like Somalis built this country, or Muslims built New York. It’s all rubbish, but clearly the goal is to set the foundation for claiming, as Muslims always do, that some land is intrinsically theirs and must be redeemed from infidels — Jews and Christians alike. One doesn’t need to like Israel, but wishing that it goes away only means that your death and destruction have been moved up by six months. Israel, for some, is like that annoying seawall that ruins your views. If you could only get rid of it, you would not only have a great view of the sea, but the sea would gobble up your home and your belongings. Be careful for what you wish for. Most antisemites cut off their noses to spite their faces. Hitler could have had a nuclear bomb if he had not driven the likes of Edward Teller and Leo Szilard from Europe.

Fauci is to testify before Congress. No doubt he will invoke the Fifth Amendment and pull a Comey by not remembering a thing. He is the epitome of the credentialed class without the accomplishments to match the diplomas and awards.

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