Choose Life

Western countries stand at a crossroads; the time to act is now.

“Muslim minority” countries rarely stay that way. Someone recently pointed out that when Lebanon moved to 15 percent Muslim, the country began to unravel. The influx of large numbers of Palestinians ejected from Jordan is considered one of the destroyers of the delicate Christian/Muslim balance in the country. Today, Lebanon—like Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Turkey and others—is clearly on the “Muslim Country” list. One can visit any of these countries and see historic Christian sites. The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul was a church for nearly 1,100 years, but since the fall of Constantinople in 1453, it has functioned primarily as a mosque. Churches and even synagogues often become mosques; I don’t read about the traffic going in the other direction.

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As the countries listed above did, the West stands at a crossroads. Each of those countries and many others were not Islamic in the least. Through war and conquest, many became Muslim outposts. In the West, there is no actual fighting war, but Muslims are coming in large numbers, reproducing, and telegraphing their plans to make the countries of Europe and North America full members of a world caliphate. There is an enormous growth in Muslim populations in Christian centers like Brussels and Paris. In Brussels, some estimates have youth at 70 percent “foreign descent.” Whereas in the past, immigrants became more like the locals as time passed, those in Paris burning cars after soccer games are often second-or third-generation removed from their ancestors who came from North Africa. These people are not integrating and often hold their locals, their ways, their religion, their customs, and ultimately their countries in total contempt. While some places in the West may already be lost, other locales can save themselves—if there is a will to be saved. An invasion may involve a shooting war or just letting endless boats arrive illegally with the agreement of feckless local governments.

So how do you save Western Civilization, if you think that it’s worth saving?

1. Elect politicians who clearly state that your home country is awesome and worth saving. When you have wet noodles like Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron who seem indifferent to their native lands and culture, why would you expect an end to the takeover?

2. Stop the boats. Give fair warning not to come. Then stop the boats by any means. These people should not come to your shores, even as prisoners. They should be sent back or diverted to non-European countries like Turkey. Minimally, do not add more people to an untenable situation that is arrayed against the locals.

3. Set the groundwork for large-scale repatriation. Whether it be the laws, the army, the police, or the people, the country must be in a position to move potentially millions of people out. Just as we mostly eat in one direction and don’t enjoy when the food goes in the other direction, the process of ejecting illegals and anti-local Muslims will not be pleasant. There will be endless stories of the nice neighbor and the guy across the street who put a French flag in his window. We are not talking about a Botox shot; we are talking about a radical cancer operation. Anyone who either came illegally or presents a clear threat to the native population or customs needs to go. They can get free housing and food in Somalia.

4. Create large-scale surveillance of remaining local Muslim populations. Many terrorists in Europe are native-born after a generation or two from the arrival from the old country. Every country has a right to know if seditious material or discussions are taking place on local soil. Jews and Christians have not shown any desire to remove elected leaders and change their countries into religious states as many Muslim Brotherhood members have. When Muslims show fealty to their home countries, then the surveillance can end.

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5. Ban bad influences of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood. Be like the UAE and ban this organization and all of its various affiliates. Their goals are not integration but taking over Western countries and making them as derelict and failed as Afghanistan and Egypt. Don’t think that pre-Muslim countries weren’t advanced and successful. Until the 1970s, Lebanon had a great reputation as a place for the European elite to visit and enjoy. When Muslims take over, members of other faiths become third-class citizens and scientific and technological inquiry all but ends. Heard of any great inventions out of Iraq for the past five decades? Want to do an open-heart operation in Libya?

One can scream Islamophobia and racism to his heart’s content. But is anything written above not true? Most immigrant groups like Jews, Koreans, Irish, and Italians came to the U.S. with the express goal of becoming Americans. Oh, sure, they could fight each other over power and territory, but every immigrant sent his kid to a public school and hoped that he would become a doctor, lawyer, engineer, or quarterback. The National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame says it all: we are proud of our heritage, but we are full-fledged Americans. The same cannot be said of many Muslims, including those in the U.S. They are not shy about saying how much they hate the natives and their countries. Rape and crime often follow illegal immigrants from Muslim countries, and they don’t seem interested in becoming like the locals. According to Grok, 77 percent of perpetrators of solved rape cases in 2023 were foreign nationals. France needs a hall of shame for that statistic: they could have kept them out or kicked them out but let them in and gave them preference over the French in almost every instance.

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Just as the Cold War was a zero-sum game (whatever the Soviets lost, the U.S. benefited and vice versa), so too is today’s war of civilization. When the Egyptian soccer coach gratuitously ran on the pitch with a “Palestinian flag” (his country won’t let a single Palestinian in), he announced that he is an enemy of Jews and Israel. Argentina’s amazing comeback victory over Egypt was celebrated here as if Israel had won. My wife doesn’t care much for soccer since she grew up with her father listening to games in Arabic on an AM radio and would be startled by the announcer screaming, “GOOAAALLLL!!!” I am also not much of a fan of the beautiful game. Yet, both of us kept an eye on that match as we just wanted to see the Egyptians get an early trip home. Of course, the usual suspects changed the Wikipedia page of the referee to make him a Jew, and both Lionel Messi and FIFA have been called Zionists. They want to win on the field and in the West. Just as we were thrilled with the Miracle on Ice, we like to see the bad guys lose, and our generation of bad guys are no longer geriatric communists but Islamists who promise to end Western Civilization.

The ball is in our court. We can stop the invasion and reverse its pernicious effects—but only if there is a will to do so. Just as someone who feels full might make no real effort to buy and prepare food, if Europeans, Canadians, and Americans like the current trajectory toward the Hagia Sophia, then nothing will change for the better. The time has come for leaders who will be aggressive, because the other side is playing to win. Stop the boats. Eject the illegals. Watch the locals. If we want our future generations to enjoy the freedoms and values we have taken for granted, then we will have to work very hard to make sure that they will have the opportunity to do so.

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