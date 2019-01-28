Columnists
Tipsheet
Cartoons
Notebook
Election
Capitol Voices
Sections
Capitol Voices
Entertainment
Radio News
Election
Poll Tracker
Slideshows
Video
Watchdog
Health
Newsletters
Topics
Sites
Hot Air
Bearing Arms
Twitchy
RedState
Human Events
Townhall Finance
Conservative Radio
Ann Coulter tears into Gringich
Share
Tweet
Ann Coulter spits at former House Speaker Newt Gringich over Trump's shutdown decision.
Related Videos
SHOW COMMENTS
Trending on Townhall Media
New York State Set To Ban Teachers From Carrying
Bearing Arms
'This should be interesting': Kamala Harris' take on #2A & gun laws at the CNN town hall is something else
Twitchy
Mirror, Mirror, On The Wall, Which Nation Has The Biggest Welfare State Of All?
Townhall Finance
What Will It Take To Make You Understand And Accept That They Hate You?
Townhall
Washington state sheriffs not planning on enforcing new gun laws
Hotair
Willie Brown: My Extramarital Affair With Kamala Harris Benefited Her Politically
Redstate