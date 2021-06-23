Abortion

Republican Attorneys General Urge Congress to Keep Hyde Amendment

Zach Bauder
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is leading the charge alongside 21 other Republican Attorneys General to demand Congress keep the Hyde Amendment. The longstanding provision ensures that taxpayer dollars are never used to fund abortion, except when the mother's life is in danger, or incest or rape occur. 

This morning on Fox, Marshall explained that this provision was the result of bipartisanship, but now, with the Biden Administration excluding the Hyde Amendment in its recent budget proposal, "the Biden Administration has shown that they're willing to play politics over principle...this is simply another effort for this administration to bow to the Left in ways that are completely fiscally and appropriately [ir]responsible." 

"What I'm encouraged by is the leadership in both the House and the Senate from the Republican Party has been very clear that they support the Hyde Amendment," he said, adding that "2022 will be a telltale opportunity for us to be able to evaluate the leadership in Congress."

In his letter to congressional leaders, Marshall wrote: "There would be nowhere for a pro-life, or even a moderately pro-choice, American to go to avoid violating the moral or religious conviction that their hard-earned dollars not be used to fund abortions."

