House Repeals 2002 Bill to Use Military Force in Iraq

The House passed a resolution today to repeal the authorization of military force in Iraq. The vote was 268-161, with 49 Republicans voting for the resolution and one Democrat against it. Once passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden, the war in Iraq will effectively be over.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) is the sponsor of this legislation and the only member of the House to oppose the Authorization for Use of Military Force in 2001 following the September 11th terror attacks.

Lee noted that this brings the country "one step closer to ending forever wars."

BREAKING: My bill to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF passed the House.



After nearly 20 years of fighting for this, we're finally one step closer to ending forever wars. — Rep. Barbara Lee

Elaine Luria (D-VA) was the only Democrat who voted against the bill.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) opposed the bill, saying on the House floor that "this is a bad deal for our national security and the safety of American service members overseas."

Michael McCaul (R-TX) had similar thoughts.

Foreign Affairs Top R McCaul on '02 Iraq AUMF repeal: "This rushed,stand-alone repeal w/o any consultation w/Defense Dept, Sec of State,Intel community..sends a dangerous message of disengagement that could destabilize Iraq,embolden Iran which it will & strengthen Al Qaeda/ISIS."

Mitch McConnell also reacted, saying the repeal won't end the threat of terrorism.

@LeaderMcConnell: Repealing 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) Won't Solve Terrorist Threat



Still, the outcome was welcomed by those on both sides of the aisle.

I am proud to support Rep. Barbara Lee's legislation repealing the 2002 AUMF. It is long past time to retire the dangerously outdated AUMF, reject the wanton violence it has sanctioned, and restore Congress' constitutionally vested war powers. — Rep. Nadler

In 2002, I voted against the Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) for a war based on lies. Today, nearly two decades later, Congress is voting to repeal this AUMF and #StopEndlessWar. — Rep. Betty McCollum

The 2002 AUMF is no longer relevant & its repeal would not impact ongoing operations in the Middle East. Today's vote to repeal it is a matter of basic constitutional hygiene & a small step towards reasserting Congress's war powers authorities.



— Rep. Mike Gallagher