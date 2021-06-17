House of Representatives

House Repeals 2002 Bill to Use Military Force in Iraq

Zach Bauder
Zach Bauder
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Repeals 2002 Bill to Use Military Force in Iraq

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House passed a resolution today to repeal the authorization of military force in Iraq. The vote was 268-161, with 49 Republicans voting for the resolution and one Democrat against it. Once passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden, the war in Iraq will effectively be over. 

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) is the sponsor of this legislation and the only member of the House to oppose the Authorization for Use of Military Force in 2001 following the September 11th terror attacks. 

Lee noted that this brings the country "one step closer to ending forever wars."

Elaine Luria (D-VA) was the only Democrat who voted against the bill.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) opposed the bill, saying on the House floor that "this is a bad deal for our national security and the safety of American service members overseas."

Michael McCaul (R-TX) had similar thoughts.

Mitch McConnell also reacted, saying the repeal won't end the threat of terrorism.

Still, the outcome was welcomed by those on both sides of the aisle.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
House Democrats Block Defense Assistance for Israel
Spencer Brown
Show of Force: Senate Republicans Launch Final Attacks on 'For the People Act'
Spencer Brown
'Do You Think My Black Kids Don’t Know the History?' Harris Faulkner Puts Pro-CRT Dem on the Spot
VIP
Julio Rosas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Authorizing Constitutional Carry
Carson Swick
Climate Activists Get So Woke They Cancel Themselves
Spencer Brown
Notice Anything Wrong with Latest Study Declaring It's White People Beating Up the Asians?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular