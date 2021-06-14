Pompeo: Border Crisis is a Result of DC Politics

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about the Biden administration's border crisis yesterday on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace. When asked whether Vice President Kamala Harris was making the right choice by targeting so-called "root causes" of the illegal immigration crisis rather than visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, Pompeo was clear:

"The conditions down there are no different today than they were in January of this year and we've had multiples and multiples of people come across the border. So it's not the conditions down there that have caused the current crisis at the border it is the policies of the Biden administration."

The crisis at our southern border is not a result of what's happening south of our border. It's a result of what's happening in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/KUA21N2hXC — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 14, 2021

Pompeo points out that the Trump administration successfully addressed the problem with its remain-in-Mexico policy. But Biden also messed that up, Pompeo explained:

"This week, the Mexican leadership and the Guatemalan leadership said this problem is a direct result of team Biden's foreign policy and its immigration policy...The first responsibility is to keep our southern border secure. We had it done. Chris we got there...180,000 in May is the highest in twenty years. This is the result of a bad border policy. It's created a crisis...It's a result of what's happening in Washington, D.C."

This comes after Vice President Harris's week of testy interviews during which she repeatedly said she would go or has been to the U.S.-Mexico border, a place she has not in fact visited as VP. Harris' first entrance onto the world stage has since been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans as she still has yet to visit or make plans to go to the southern border.