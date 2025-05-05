VIP
Boomers Won’t Let Go
Buffalo Public Schools Has Its Own Long History With Scandal
War on Children
VIP
Trump Proposes Cuts to ATF After Biden's Weaponization of Agency
Colorado Dems Pass Immigration Bill Despite DOJ Lawsuit
Big Changes Are Coming to the White House...and Trump Says He'll Pay for...
VIP
The Trump Administration Just Sued Four States
Letting China Dictate US Spectrum Strategy Won’t Make America More Secure
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Declines U.S. Senate Run
VIP
Critics Are Blasting a Left-Wing Prosecutor's New Racist, Dystopian Policy
Trump Called Jasmine Crockett 'Low IQ.' This Was Her Response.
Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why.
Trump Offered to Send Troops Into Mexico to Stop Drug Trafficking. Here’s How...
CNN Forces Chuck Schumer to Speak to Dismal Poll Ratings
Tipsheet

Dying To Live

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff | May 05, 2025 2:30 PM

In "Dying To Live," human rights activist Rev. Majed El Shafie leads a powerful investigation into the October 7 Massacre in Israel, unveiling the rising tide of antisemitism and revealing the truth to the world. Through interviews, archival footage, and on-the-ground reporting, the documentary explores Israel’s quest for peace amidst escalating violence and the urgent need for solidarity in a world plagued by hatred.

Advertisement

"The global war of propaganda trying to attack Israel makes the violent terrorist attacks of October 7 even worse," Rev. El Shafie says. "We had to act. We had to capture the truth and share it with the world."

VIP Platinum members can now watch "Dying To Live" on TownhallTV or through the TownhallTV app on iOS, Android, tvOS, and Roku.

If you're not yet a VIP Platinum member, become one today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Trump Called Jasmine Crockett 'Low IQ.' This Was Her Response. Rebecca Downs
All GOP Senators Have to Do Is Not Be Dumb, So We’re in Trouble Kurt Schlichter
Big Changes Are Coming to the White House...and Trump Says He'll Pay for It Himself Leah Barkoukis
Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the Global Warming Crowd Matt Vespa
The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement