Salem Media Group Stock Soars More Than 120% After Landmark Trump Deal

Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTC: SALM) saw its stock price skyrocket by over 120% Tuesday, following a blockbuster announcement that has sent ripples through the conservative media landscape. The multimedia company, known for its Christian and conservative content, revealed a transformative partnership with Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump, signaling a bold new chapter for the organization.

The deal, announced on April 14, 2025, includes Salem acquiring a 30% stake in MxM News, a news site and app, co-owned by Donald Trump Jr., and a long-term services agreement to amplify the company’s reach. Lara Trump, meanwhile, renewed her exclusive podcast deal with the Salem Podcast Network, further solidifying ties for the influential duo. According to a press release, this partnership aims to position Salem as the leading platform for conservative content across radio, digital, podcasting, and streaming, capitalizing on the Trumps’ massive followings to drive growth.





Salem’s recent financial moves, including eliminating all long-term debt, suggest a stronger, more agile operation ready to scale.

“This strategic transformation cements Salem’s emergence as the upcoming platform for conservative content,” the company stated, emphasizing its commitment to fearless, unapologetic voices.

With properties like Townhall, RedState, and MxM, Salem is well-positioned to tap into the growing appetite for conservative news and commentary.