Schlichter: We Used to Have Tolerance

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses the left's obsession with gender surgeries and calls on conservatives to stop tolerating woke nonsense. He also gives his thoughts on Alex Jones's defamation and talks about his new book, "Inferno."