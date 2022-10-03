Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: America Should Be Our Priority

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: America Should Be Our Priority

Source: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt Schlichter addresses the political elites' hyperfocus on the never-ending Ukrainian-Russia war when America should be their top priority. He also discusses the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and Governor Ron DeSantis' response.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Trending Townhall Video

Which Party Is More Favored by the Public to Govern? The Answer Just Flipped.
Spencer Brown
NYT Story: Herschel Walker Doesn't Count as 'Part of the Black Community'
Guy Benson
How Dr. Fauci Hoarded Millions During the COVID Pandemic
Matt Vespa

Nevada Dems Just Got a Brutal Wake-Up Call From Latino Voters
Matt Vespa
Watch: DeSantis Blows Up Latest Media Spin on Hurricane Ian Preparedness
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Thanks Heroic Coast Guard Rescuer He's About to Fire for Being Unvaccinated
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular