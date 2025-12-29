You Can’t Make This Up: Lefties Assign ‘Fat Privilege Levels’ Based on Shirt Size

The Left is really good at creating completely ridiculous victim classes, and their latest effort takes the cake. For years, "body positivity" and "fat acceptance" have been talking points on the Left, with activists pushing the unscientific and dangerous notion that you can be "healthy at any size" and that things like airplane seats and clothing discriminate against obese people.

This writer has struggled with her weight for years, but through calorie counting, exercise, and self-discipline, she's managed to lose weight. Of course, that requires a sense of personal responsibility and a lack of victimhood mentality — both things the Left lacks. Now they're not only arguing that obese people are victims, but that there levels of "privilege" depending on your shirt size.

I can’t believe this is real



Liberal ‘Body Acceptance Supporters’ have created “fat categories” and they’re based on your shirt size



Depending on what category you are in, this determines “your privilege level”



We have to Make Asylums Great Again. This can’t continue pic.twitter.com/XyEDBWyHOj — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 25, 2025

"I have a question," asks one panelist, "can you tell me what category of fat I'm in?"

"So it's based on your shirt size," responds another. "So if you are a one or 2X you are small fat. Three to 4X you are mid-fat. Five to 6X you are super fat. It's based on what level of privilege you have in the world. So someone in a small fat category may not struggle with getting on an airplane, but someone in a mid-fat or super fat may not be able to use even the airplane extender. So that's where that comes in and like the privilege levels of what fat means to different people."

We think we lost IQ points listening to that.

Obesity is a health problem and needs to be addressed. It causes a slew of chronic illnesses, including arthritis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even cancer. Pointing this out, and expecting people to lose weight to fit on things like airplanes, isn't discrimination and it's not "privilege" to be fit and healthy. There is nothing "privileged" about limiting your calories to lose weight or working hard at the gym. What's "privileged" is demanding the rest of the world accept you despite your unwillingness to put even minimal effort into your health.

It also plays into the Left's push for universal healthcare. We'd all be footing the bill for their ongoing medical needs, and that means we'd have to push for weight loss — something employer-based insurance plans already often do.

Well... Diabetes don't care



Cardiac arrests will just creep up on you



Your health care cost should be paid by you — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) December 25, 2025

"Well...diabetes don't care," wrote one social media user. "Cariac arrests will just creep up on you. Your health care cost should be paid by you."

"I'm fat and so is my middle finger," wrote another. "This is so stupid."

I'm fat...and so is my middle finger.

This is so stupid. https://t.co/MnpDvtbg9h pic.twitter.com/TzjR1X939v — Geeky "Holiday Sparkles" (@desert_starr_57) December 26, 2025

Yes, it is. It's the kind of stupid stuff that's borne from a very privileged culture where they've got nothing else to do. You'll notice it's only academics and activists pushing this stuff. Plumbers and auto mechanics don't have the time to deal with "fat acceptance" or levels of "fat privilege."

