Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: You Are Not Alone

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2022 11:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: You Are Not Alone

Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt wants all of his listeners to know that conservatives are not alone in their frustration and anger, even if they live in commie California. People are more than fed up with President Biden, questioning why we continue to send billions of dollars and our weapons to Ukraine at the expense of our national security, failing to understand why Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to be screwing up Republicans' midterm chances, and more.

Recommended
Republicans Desperately Need An Agenda
Kurt Schlichter

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Here's the Dems' Latest Scare Tactic for the Upcoming Midterms
Matt Vespa
How the Biden DOJ Set a Trap for Trump That Led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
Matt Vespa

Kabul Gold Star Mom's Message to Biden One Year After Her Son Was Killed in Afghanistan
Julio Rosas
DOJ Tells Judge It Already Reviewed Documents That Would Be Subject to Special Master Oversight
Spencer Brown

Here’s the White House’s Excuse for Why Biden’s Been Ignoring Israel’s Calls
Spencer Brown

One State Is Preparing to Spend $20 Million to Fund Travel for Abortions
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular