Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Civil Wars Are Ugly

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 11, 2022 10:00 AM
Schlichter: Civil Wars Are Ugly

Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon

It's a big week for Kurt! His new must-read book, "We'll Be Back: The Fall and Rise of America," drops this week! If you haven't bought your copy yet, what are you waiting for? Get it here! In today's episode of Unredacted, Kurt talks about his experience dealing with civil violence in Kosovo and the LA riots, explains why he's worried about the possibility of a Red versus Blue war in America, and how civil wars are ugly no matter what side you're on. 

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Most Popular