Schlichter: SCOTUS Ruling Won't Save the Dems

Posted: Jun 27, 2022 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In today's episode, Kurt Steaks is joined by his good friend Owen Brennan to discuss Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and why it will have no effect on the 2022 midterms.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

