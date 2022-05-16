Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: The Guilty Person Is YOU

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 16, 2022 11:15 AM
Schlichter: The Guilty Person Is YOU

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! 

In today's episode, Kurt Schlichter addresses the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. According to the media and radical left, we (the political Right, Trump supporters, and Fox News) are the guilty ones, not the shooter. But they know this is a lie and know the victims and their families are the ones that should matter, but they'll try to use this for their sick, political gain. Kurt also talks about the Republican Pennsylvania Senate race and how conservatives should rally behind David McCormick and dump Dr. Oz.

