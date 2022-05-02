Schlichter: The Lone Conservative in Hollywood

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt is at the home of the lone conservative in Hollywood: Nick Searcy. The duo talks about what it's like being on the Right in today's movie and TV industry, how Nick got into acting and his new movie with the uncancellable actress Gina Carano, and the idea of possibly turning Kurt's books into a movie.