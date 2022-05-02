Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: The Lone Conservative in Hollywood

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 02, 2022 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: The Lone Conservative in Hollywood

Source: Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt is at the home of the lone conservative in Hollywood: Nick Searcy. The duo talks about what it's like being on the Right in today's movie and TV industry, how Nick got into acting and his new movie with the uncancellable actress Gina Carano, and the idea of possibly turning Kurt's books into a movie.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Migrant Drowns Trying to Cross Border As Biden Ignores Humanitarian Crisis He's Created
Spencer Brown

Biden’s Minister of Truth Argues for Censorship to Protect Women From Mean Tweets
Spencer Brown
Pro-Abortion Groups to Spend $150 Million Ahead of 2022 Midterms
Madeline Leesman
CNN Analyst: America Is 'Headed to Hell' with Elon Musk Buying Twitter
Julio Rosas

More Polls Point to Complete Obliteration of Dems in November
Guy Benson
Prime Minister Pelosi? Is Anyone Raising Their Eyebrows Over What Nancy Said to Ukraine's Zelenskyy?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular