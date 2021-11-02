Virginia

LIVE Results: Virginia Governor Race

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 6:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
LIVE Results: Virginia Governor Race

Source: Townhall Media

It's Election Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and voters are heading to the polls to elect Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin or Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe to the governor's mansion. McAuliffe is looking to win the governorship for a second time, while Youngkin hopes to become the first Republican to win statewide office since 2009.

See below for live results, and stay with Townhall for the latest election coverage throughout the night and into Wednesday.

Highlights from today's VA elections:

Why Are They Rescanning Ballots in Fairfax County Virginia?

We Now Know Who the Left Will Blame If McAuliffe Loses

VA Dept. of Elections Responds to Reports of Unmasked Voter Suppression

Recommended Townhall Video

BREAKING: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'

Katie Pavlich
Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election
Landon Mion
Democrat Shontel Brown Wins Ohio Congressional Special Election
Landon Mion
Democrat Stronghold Fairfax County Rescanning Early Ballots After Missing Deadline
Spencer Brown

Van Jones Goes Off the Rails Ahead of Virginia Election Results
Matt Vespa
Why Are They Rescanning Ballots in Fairfax County Virginia?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular