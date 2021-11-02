Why Are They Rescanning Ballots in Fairfax County Virginia?

UPDATE: Both parties approved the delay.

Folks, heard from a TOP GOP lawyer in VA tonight that the Fairfax County thing had to do with an out of date/defective memory card. Both sides signed off on re-scan &it was witnessed by GOP lawyers in the room the whole time. Ain't over till its over, but looks good for Youngkin! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 3, 2021

***Original post***

The polls are closed in Virginia and the gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is too close to call.

In the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County, Virginia, election officials are rescanning early voting ballots and have delayed the announcement of the tally. The votes were supposed to be counted and tallied by 8 p.m. ET. Now, there isn't a set deadline for when the vote totals will be reported.

McAuliffe's camp says Fairfax County is delayed in reporting their vote count and we won't know until after 8pm. Fairfax is Virginia's most populated county. — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) November 2, 2021

Some news from Virginia: Fairfax County is delayed in counting and reporting its early vote totals, which the county had promised to make public by 8pm. Unclear how late they will be. https://t.co/mGbLURAkrK — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) November 2, 2021

Fairfax County (early voting/by-mail) returns: McAuliffe has 98,657 votes (early in-person: 52,222/by-mail: 46,435) and Youngkin has 34,410 (early in-person: 25,005/by-mail: 9,405)https://t.co/hLanZV8Wy9 — Dean Mirshahi (@DeanMirshahi) November 3, 2021

As Spencer is reporting, the Fairfax County Election Commissioner will speak about the situation soon.