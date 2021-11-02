Virginia

Why Are They Rescanning Ballots in Fairfax County Virginia?

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 8:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UPDATE: Both parties approved the delay. 

***Original post***

The polls are closed in Virginia and the gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is too close to call

In the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County, Virginia, election officials are rescanning early voting ballots and have delayed the announcement of the tally. The votes were supposed to be counted and tallied by 8 p.m. ET. Now, there isn't a set deadline for when the vote totals will be reported. 

As Spencer is reporting, the Fairfax County Election Commissioner will speak about the situation soon. 

