We Now Know Who the Left Will Blame If McAuliffe Loses

A discussion on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” made clear exactly how the left plans blame a Democratic loss in Virginia’s gubernatorial election should candidate Terry McAuliffe fail to beat GOP challenger Glenn Youngkin.

Host Anderson Cooper asked both Democrat political strategist James Carville and CNN’s Dana Bash how Democrats’ failure in Washington to pass two major bills is hurting McAuliffe’s chances.

Bash pointed to what McAuliffe himself has said: “A lot.”

“He’s been screaming from the rooftops, saying do this,” she explained. “The dysfunction among Democrats in Washington is really hurting him. He’s crystal clear about that, not just in private but in public.”

The failure of Beltway Democrats to pass major components of Biden’s agenda gives Virginia voters the impression that Democrats aren’t able to govern, she added.

Carville, for his part, said he’s “very concerned” about the race and it’ll make him “sick” if the infrastructure and reconciliation bills get passed after the election and McAuliffe loses.

He even vowed to withhold fundraising for him and other Democrats.

“I sent 47 e-mails on behalf of Terry McAuliffe, I’ll probably send more e-mails as much as any three people in the Democratic Party, and I’m not going to send another one or ask anybody for a dollar until they vote on this and pass it,” he said.

“I have no idea who is right or who is wrong in this, but we’ve got to move this thing,” Carville continued. “No more dinero until we get this thing passed and done.”

Democratic strategist James Carville says he’s “very concerned” about the potential outcome of tomorrow’s Virginia gubernatorial race, suggesting the stalemate on Capitol Hill over President Biden’s agenda could be hurting Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s electoral chances. pic.twitter.com/wMVYdtPhu3 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 2, 2021

While the dysfunction among Democrats in Washington hasn't helped McAuliffe, the blame for a potential McAuliffe loss shouldn't be pinned on moderate and progressive Democrats in Washington. McAuliffe hasn't exactly been a great candidate, to put it kindly. Arguing that parents shouldn't have a say in their children's education is not a winning message, especially in a race where education became a top priority for Virginia voters. Then, inexplicably, the Democrat closed out his campaign by having the teacher's union boss as his final surrogate. If McAuliffe loses, the blame should fall on him, but the media and pundits will likely pull a Hillary and blame everyone else but the candidate himself.