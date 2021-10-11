Schlichter: Republicans Need to Get Woke

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt discusses Sen. Mitch McConnell forcing Democrats to vote on raising the debt ceiling in December, the odds of the GOP taking back control of the Senate in 2022, how McConnell is a part of the Establishment but he's still making Sen. Chuck Schumer's life hell, and why it's time for Republicans to get woke.