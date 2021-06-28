Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': You Can't Successfully Argue with a Leftist

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!

In today's episode, Kurt explains why conservatives can't argue with leftists. Simply put, they suck at arguing, and it's our job to ignore them or mock them, as they don’t want to argue about the problem you have. The woke Left wants everything on its terms, don't indulge them.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Most Popular