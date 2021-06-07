'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Brace Yourselves for 2022

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

Today's show is an Owen Brennan-Drew Matich crossover! Kurt and his friends discuss suburban moms having enough of Critical Race Theory (CRT), the 2022 midterms, and how Democrats are a complete dumpster fire failing to keep their promises to their radical base, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "I don't care what you think" mindset, and, of course, entertainment, grilling, and more.