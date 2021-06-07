Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Brace Yourselves for 2022

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 10:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

Today's show is an  Owen Brennan-Drew Matich crossover! Kurt and his friends discuss suburban moms having enough of Critical Race Theory (CRT), the 2022 midterms, and how Democrats are a complete dumpster fire failing to keep their promises to their radical base, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "I don't care what you think" mindset, and, of course, entertainment, grilling, and more.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Most Popular