'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': America Is Starting to See Through the Left's BS

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt discusses how Americans are starting to see through the Left's BS. He addresses the escalating anti-Semitic violence across the country, the Left's attempts to blame President Trump for it, and explains why Democratic politicians only care about one thing: power.