Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': America Is Starting to See Through the Left's BS

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 24, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!

On today's show, Kurt discusses how Americans are starting to see through the Left's BS. He addresses the escalating anti-Semitic violence across the country, the Left's attempts to blame President Trump for it, and explains why Democratic politicians only care about one thing: power. 

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

