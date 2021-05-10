Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Time to Enforce Law & Order

Posted: May 10, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt Schlichter says it's time to enforce law and order once again, as law enforcement officers continue to be harassed by the mob or kowtow to its demands, and explains how in today's upside-down world, wanting laws to be enforced makes you the bad guy. He also praises Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for resisting this double standard of lawlessness and being the guy who's defending our interests.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Most Popular