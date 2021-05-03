Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Backlash Has Begun

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 03, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt Schlichter rips into President Biden and his administration and says the backlash is coming. Kurt also explains why the GOP is not the party of big corporations and that conservatives want our party back. He also looks toward the future and voices optimism that Republicans will take back control in 2022.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

