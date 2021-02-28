WATCH: Former President Trump Addresses CPAC

The last time President Trump spoke at CPAC, his speech was about two hours long. He loves this crowd, and we expect he'll go off script again when he addresses the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, being held this year at the Hyatt Regency down in Orlando, Florida.

As Bronson previewed, Trump is expected to talk about immigration and China, as well as the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. He may or not hint at his plans for 2024.

UPDATE: President Trump is now scheduled to speak at 4:45 p.m. EST.

The Townhall team has been covering the big moments at CPAC all weekend, from Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) and Donald Trump, Jr.'s brutal takes on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, to CNN reporter Jim Acosta's unfortunate encounters with attendees.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) got the crowd fire up for 45 before he arrived.

"No president in my lifetime has done more of what they said they would do than President Trump did during his four years." Rep @Jim_Jordan #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/QLFgLl8mUs — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

And this just in: Trump won the conference's straw poll, nabbing 55 percent of the vote.

CPAC attendees were asked who they would vote for in the 2024 Republican primary if it were held today:



55% said they would vote for former President Donald Trump, followed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%, and Gov. Kristi Noem at 4% pic.twitter.com/FcCCpNZxj5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

It was also interesting to note who wasn't at CPAC this year.