CPAC

WATCH: Former President Trump Addresses CPAC

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Former President Trump Addresses CPAC

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The last time President Trump spoke at CPAC, his speech was about two hours long. He loves this crowd, and we expect he'll go off script again when he addresses the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, being held this year at the Hyatt Regency down in Orlando, Florida.

As Bronson previewed, Trump is expected to talk about immigration and China, as well as the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. He may or not hint at his plans for 2024.

UPDATE: President Trump is now scheduled to speak at 4:45 p.m. EST.

The Townhall team has been covering the big moments at CPAC all weekend, from Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) and Donald Trump, Jr.'s brutal takes on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, to CNN reporter Jim Acosta's unfortunate encounters with attendees.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) got the crowd fire up for 45 before he arrived.

And this just in: Trump won the conference's straw poll, nabbing 55 percent of the vote.

It was also interesting to note who wasn't at CPAC this year.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

WATCH: Jen Psaki's Terrible Spin on the Pork-filled American Rescue Plan
Beth Baumann

WaPo Editor: Why Is Biden Cozying Up to a Known 'Dictator?'
Beth Baumann
Cuomo Backpedals Decision to Appoint Former Judge to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims Against Him
Beth Baumann
Everytown for Gun Safety Is Encouraging Supporters to Sign This Anti-gun Petition
VIP
Beth Baumann

Meijer's Alternative COVID Relief Bill Slashes Total Cost, Offers More In Direct Cash Payments
Beth Baumann

One College Is Feeling the Impact of Adopting an Anti-white Policy
Connor McNulty
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular