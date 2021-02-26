Is This Why Jim Acosta Went to CPAC?

Just because the 2020 election is over doesn’t mean we can’t beat up on CNN’s Jim Acosta. Of course, he’s at CPAC and he got the reception he deserved. In a video, Acosta was doing an interview when Dave Marcus, a writer for The Federalist, started to ask him why his network wasn’t covering the recent sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has also been engulfed in controversy ever since his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted to state lawmakers that they pretty much covered up the real COVID death toll from nursing homes. The state attorney general’s office also reported that COVID deaths from nursing homes were undercounted by as much as 50 percent.

WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta confronted at CPAC over his network’s failure to cover Cuomo’s multiple scandals. pic.twitter.com/5AWGIeZ55F — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 26, 2021

CNN’s Jim @Acosta surrounded by the crowd at #CPAC. “Get him. Get him,” one woman says. pic.twitter.com/wg06yYhjUO — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

Almost nothing funnier than Jim Acosta trying to define what is or what is not cancel culture. https://t.co/iMSSA8WK51 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2021

Jim @Acosta is at @CPAC, and getting the exact kind of reception that you would expect. pic.twitter.com/s0FMmJv6TP — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 26, 2021

Acosta said they were covering these stories, but Marcus wasn’t buying it.

“No, you’re not. No, you’re not. You’re not,” Marcus shouted back.

“We agree to disagree,” replied Acosta, which Marcus again said wasn’t true since the network isn’t covering the scandals, or at the very least not covering them with the same aggression and fervor as when Trump was president.

Acosta was also subjected to the 'CNN sucks' chant which never gets old, but Sister Toldjah at our sister site, RedState, noted that Acosta's reaction to this drumming was probably why he went to CPAC. It was so he could tweet this:

Jim Acosta had this tweet in the drafts before he went to CPAC today https://t.co/LnB5KhuzRE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2021

There are literally only two reasons for CNN to assign Jim Acosta to cover CPAC - to try to manifest a WWE-style clash between reporter and attendees it can replay incessantly, and so Acosta can tweet stupid shit like this... pic.twitter.com/jlf2iHtcG3 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 26, 2021

The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest annual gathering of right-leaning Americans and activists host by the ACU. Today was their first day of events. Our own Julio Rosas will be speaking about his time reporting from the leftist CHAZ and CHOP zones last summer. You can watch it live here.

"The first 30 days has been a disaster." @DonaldJTrumpJr explains how Joe Biden's presidency is going so far. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/C4YkPoDQZr — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021