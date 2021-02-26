CPAC

Is This Why Jim Acosta Went to CPAC?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 5:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just because the 2020 election is over doesn’t mean we can’t beat up on CNN’s Jim Acosta. Of course, he’s at CPAC and he got the reception he deserved. In a video, Acosta was doing an interview when Dave Marcus, a writer for The Federalist, started to ask him why his network wasn’t covering the recent sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

Cuomo has also been engulfed in controversy ever since his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted to state lawmakers that they pretty much covered up the real COVID death toll from nursing homes. The state attorney general’s office also reported that COVID deaths from nursing homes were undercounted by as much as 50 percent. 

Acosta said they were covering these stories, but Marcus wasn’t buying it. 

“No, you’re not. No, you’re not. You’re not,” Marcus shouted back. 

“We agree to disagree,” replied Acosta, which Marcus again said wasn’t true since the network isn’t covering the scandals, or at the very least not covering them with the same aggression and fervor as when Trump was president. 

Acosta was also subjected to the 'CNN sucks' chant which never gets old, but Sister Toldjah at our sister site, RedState, noted that Acosta's reaction to this drumming was probably why he went to CPAC. It was so he could tweet this:

The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest annual gathering of right-leaning Americans and activists host by the ACU. Today was their first day of events. Our own Julio Rosas will be speaking about his time reporting from the leftist CHAZ and CHOP zones last summer. You can watch it live here.

