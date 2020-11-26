What We're Thankful For: Happy Thanksgiving from the Townhall Team!

The editorial team here at Townhall would like to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving. Here are some of the things we're thankful for in this crazy year.

Katie Pavlich, Editor

This unpredictable year has highlighted how important it is to be grateful for our blessings, in good times and bad. Gratitude is the key to happiness, especially as challenges are thrown our way. I am thankful for my health, the health of my family, a wonderful marriage, a cute and entertaining dog, my work, extraordinarily helpful Townhall colleagues and to live in the most prosperous and fair nation on the face of the earth. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

Guy Benson, Political Editor

It's been an extraordinarily difficult year for the country and the world, and no one has escaped unscathed or unaffected. But those of us who've remained healthy and employed have so much for which to be thankful -- even more so than usual. I'm thankful for Operation Warp Speed, the researchers who've developed forthcoming vaccines, and the many people who've sacrificed so much more than I have to treat the sick and make sure that our shelves are stocked. I'm thankful for my wonderful family and friends, a supportive and kind spouse, an adorable dog, and a loving God. I'm grateful for a fulfilling career that animates and challenges me, as well as incredible colleagues. In spite of our difficulties, I'm profoundly thankful to be a free citizen of the greatest nation in the history of the world, something we often take for granted, but shouldn't. And yes, I'm thankful for a 5-0 nationally-ranked Northwestern football team, and remain hopeful that they can keep it up. The 'Cats have been a welcome distraction from covering endless messy and stressful 2020 news cycles. Which reminds me, I'm thankful 2020 is almost over.

Cortney O'Brien, Managing News Editor

When I think of the chaos that was this year, I’m thankful for my health. I’m thankful for the health of my loved ones. I’m thankful for a group of coworkers who I enjoy working late hours into the night with (3 a.m. Election Night). Speaking of, I'm thankful to our engaging readers who were with us every step of the way.

Keeping with the football theme (See Guy’s and Matt’s posts), I’m thankful that the Buffalo Bills have a winning season again this year and I’m thankful that they’re giving me hope for another chance at the playoffs and, yes I’m going to say it, the Super Bowl. I’m thankful for my encouraging family, and a group of college friends with whom I haven’t missed a beat since freshman year 2008. And I'm thankful for technology that allowed us to stay connected this year.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Matt Vespa, Senior Editor

2020 was a hellacious year. We had to deal with an election. We have a COVID pandemic. Sports were in jeopardy of being torpedoed. Luckily, the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football were able to come up with COVID protocols in order for us to have some distractions to this dumpster fire of a year. Still, with all the chaos, there will never be a day where I’m not thankful that I’m a citizen of this great country. I’m thankful for having a great job, stellar co-workers, and a happy and healthy family. In fact, the same could be said regarding my friends and co-workers as well. We’ve all been very lucky given the pandemic.

There’s always a special thanks to our service members in the military, especially to those abroad who cannot be with their families. We’re able to have turkey day safely with our families due to this sacrifice. Thanks to our doctors and medical workers who are on the frontlines focused on treating those infected with COVID.

As for sports, the New York Giants FINALLY beat the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time in four years. We got that monkey off our back. That win is worth 50 in my book. I’m very thankful for that. Winning the NFC East (yes, I know the division is garbage) would be a nice Christmas gift, but we’ll discuss that later.

Being an American, having a great job, and a healthy family—what more could anyone ask for, right?

Leah Barkoukis, Features Editor

This post has always been difficult for me to write because as an Orthodox Christian, I am called to give thanks to God at all times and in all things—for life, my family, health, a job, a roof over my head, food, clothing, and on and on the list goes. This year’s difficulties have been a constant reminder about how many blessings I take for granted, so I am especially thankful for the ways God has humbled me throughout 2020's trials. I pray you have a Happy Thanksgiving, no matter how you are celebrating.

Beth Baumann, Associate Editor

I’m incredibly thankful to have a loving and supportive husband, family, and friends and the ability to call the greatest nation in the world my home. I owe my freedom and liberties to the brave men and women of our military, law enforcement, and first responders. I’m blessed to have a great team of coworkers and to be part of the Townhall team. Although this year has been incredibly tough for everyone around the world, I’m glad I had the opportunity to recognize and appreciate those around me. I can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store for us (after all, it can only go up from here)!

Reagan McCarthy, Web Editor

At the end of this challenging year, I'm more thankful than ever for my family and friends, who provide so much support and love. As always, I'm endlessly grateful to be an American and to our brave men and women who sacrifice so much to defend our freedoms. I'm also thankful to be a part of this stellar team at Townhall. Happy Thanksgiving!

Julio Rosas, Senior Writer

I'm thankful that I was able to provide our readers with on-the-ground reporting during this chaotic summer and fall. Their support and readership are what made the trips possible. Of course, I'm thankful I've been able to go home at the end of each trip.

Bronson Stocking, Web Editor

I am thankful for my family and friends, as well as the freedoms we still endure. Additionally, anyone working to build this beautiful country up rather than to tear it down.