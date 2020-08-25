RNC Night Two: Here Is What You Need to Know

Tuesday marks the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), after the GOP officially re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to represent the party in November.
THANK YOU #RNC2020! pic.twitter.com/SQXxesAU0i— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020
The second night of programming will feature the following speakers:
First Lady Melania Trump
Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
President Trump has ensured the safety of America — and SECURED our many FREEDOMS, which is the cornerstone of this great nation.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 25, 2020
I look forward to sharing with you how the President has delivered on that mission TONIGHT!
I will be speaking at the Republican Convention tonight at 10:15pmET! Let’s never forget that America is the greatest country on earth!! Let’s #KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/OPois5dswr— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 25, 2020
Tune in to my speech Tuesday night in support of @realDonaldTrump at @GOPconvention https://t.co/vfZTKr870U— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 23, 2020
Excited to join President @realDonaldTrump and many of our party’s patriots to address this nation on Tuesday night during the Republican National Convention! @GOPconvention https://t.co/SMrHQaCZXg— Jeanette M. Nunez (@LtGovNunez) August 23, 2020
The First Lady will deliver her remarks from the White House's Rose Garden.
Tune into our coverage of the RNC’s second night of programming here at 8:15 pm ET.