RNC Night Two: Here Is What You Need to Know

Tuesday marks the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), after the GOP officially re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to represent the party in November.

The second night of programming will feature the following speakers:

First Lady Melania Trump Mike Pompeo Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Abby Johnson Jason Joyce Myron Lizer Mary Ann Mendoza Megan Pauley Cris Peterson John Peterson Nicholas Sandmann Eric Trump Tiffany Trump

The First Lady will deliver her remarks from the White House's Rose Garden.

