RNC Night Two: Here Is What You Need to Know

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 7:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Tuesday marks the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), after the GOP officially re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to represent the party in November.

The second night of programming will feature the following speakers:

First Lady Melania Trump

Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds 

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron 

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson 

John Peterson 

Nicholas Sandmann 

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

The First Lady will deliver her remarks from the White House's Rose Garden.

Tune into our coverage of the RNC’s second night of programming here at 8:15 pm ET.

