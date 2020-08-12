Donald Trump Highlights Economic Recovery At WH Presser

President Donald Trump hosts a press conference at the White House, highlighting the economic recovery since the start of the easing of COVID lockdowns. He's hitting Democrats for holding the American people hostage for stalling on a coronavirus relief package. Trump also again highlights the dangers of mail-in voting, zeroing in on the disastrous situation in Paterson, New Jersey, where there's confirmed and documented fraud in its municipal elections there. Almost 20 percent of all the ballots were deemed to be fraudulent.



