Donald Trump

Donald Trump Highlights Economic Recovery At WH Presser

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 5:58 PM
  Share   Tweet
Donald Trump Highlights Economic Recovery At WH Presser

President Donald Trump hosts a press conference at the White House, highlighting the economic recovery since the start of the easing of COVID lockdowns. He's hitting Democrats for holding the American people hostage for stalling on a coronavirus relief package. Trump also again highlights the dangers of mail-in voting, zeroing in on the disastrous situation in Paterson, New Jersey, where there's confirmed and documented fraud in its municipal elections there. Almost 20 percent of all the ballots were deemed to be fraudulent. 


Who Could Forget: Biden and Harris Are Against Fracking
Beth Baumann
Eyeroll: Want to Guess Which Insufferable Democratic Senator Said That Trump Can't Handle Strong Women?
Matt Vespa
Voters Oust DA Who Charged Officer in Rayshard Brooks Shooting With Murder
Bronson Stocking

A Five-Year-Old Was Executed Outside His Home. It’s Not a Shock Why the Liberal Media is Ignoring It.
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' First Event Together Got Off to a Rocky Start
Julio Rosas
Liberal Reporter on Kamala Harris VP Selection: 'A Nightmarishly Bad Pick in Every Way'
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular