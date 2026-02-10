CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet...
Tipsheet

Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68 Million in Penalties

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 10, 2026 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The premier stop for illegal immigrants in Texas, Colony Ridge, has settled a case with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Department of Justice that will require developers to pay $68 million in penalties, with funding being allocated to immigration enforcement partnerships in the community.

The case marks a huge win for Paxton and Texans alike, as Colony Ridge will also be required to construct a law enforcement center within the neighborhood, significantly improve infrastructure, a three year moratorium on new platting, and changes to lending practices. Colony Ridge has also promised to require valid identification before making any futures sales.

“Under my watch, Texas will never be a sanctuary for illegals,” Paxton said of the settlement in a press release. “Colony Ridge endangered American citizens by allowing illegal aliens to run rampant on its streets, in its schools, and in its community. Now, it’s time for those responsible to pay a steep cost for their unlawful actions. My office will continue to bring the full force of the law against anyone who threatens the safety of our state or creates a safe harbor for illegals.” 

The Houston-area community was one of the fastest growing in the nation, largely built off of aggressive Spanish language marketing targeting illegal immigrants, the Daily Wire reported.

The Colony Ridge settlement wasn’t Paxton’s only win on immigration he announced on Tuesday. He also revealed that he rescinded a legal opinion penned by Senate primary opponent John Cornyn that allowed for Clinton administration-led circumventions for illegal immigrants to possibly receive Texas occupational licenses.

Debate over how to handle Colony Ridge has become a mainstay in conservative politics inside Texas, and a solution to the growing issue is likely to boost Paxton's electoral prospects as the Mar. 3 primary draws closer.

