Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68 Million in Penalties

The premier stop for illegal immigrants in Texas, Colony Ridge, has settled a case with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Department of Justice that will require developers to pay $68 million in penalties, with funding being allocated to immigration enforcement partnerships in the community.

BREAKING: I secured a major victory stopping Colony Ridge's illegal alien haven and forcing the developers to pay $68 million in penalties.



Under my watch, Texas will never be a sanctuary for illegals. pic.twitter.com/WQMS9L5zPG — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 10, 2026

The case marks a huge win for Paxton and Texans alike, as Colony Ridge will also be required to construct a law enforcement center within the neighborhood, significantly improve infrastructure, a three year moratorium on new platting, and changes to lending practices. Colony Ridge has also promised to require valid identification before making any futures sales.

“Under my watch, Texas will never be a sanctuary for illegals,” Paxton said of the settlement in a press release. “Colony Ridge endangered American citizens by allowing illegal aliens to run rampant on its streets, in its schools, and in its community. Now, it’s time for those responsible to pay a steep cost for their unlawful actions. My office will continue to bring the full force of the law against anyone who threatens the safety of our state or creates a safe harbor for illegals.”

Terms of settlement with Colony Ridge, Texas AG, and DOJ:

• 3-year freeze on new residential plats for direct land sales

• $48M for roads, drainage & flood control

• $20M for law enforcement, incl. immigration enforcement partnerships

• New ID & buyer verification… pic.twitter.com/uZLR39zfdh — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) February 10, 2026

Order announced today by Trump DOJ and @KenPaxtonTX functionally means Colony Ridge is no longer a safe haven for illegal aliens ... and the developers will now be footing the bill for immigration and law enforcement.



Huge win on major issue by Paxton and @HarmeetKDhillon. https://t.co/soOHOaIHGX — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) February 10, 2026

The Houston-area community was one of the fastest growing in the nation, largely built off of aggressive Spanish language marketing targeting illegal immigrants, the Daily Wire reported.

The Colony Ridge settlement wasn’t Paxton’s only win on immigration he announced on Tuesday. He also revealed that he rescinded a legal opinion penned by Senate primary opponent John Cornyn that allowed for Clinton administration-led circumventions for illegal immigrants to possibly receive Texas occupational licenses.

🚨BREAKING: I'm withdrawing a John Cornyn legal opinion that enabled illegal aliens to obtain occupational licenses and issuing a new legal opinion to protect Texas jobs. pic.twitter.com/Wfx7koWsNJ — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 10, 2026

Debate over how to handle Colony Ridge has become a mainstay in conservative politics inside Texas, and a solution to the growing issue is likely to boost Paxton's electoral prospects as the Mar. 3 primary draws closer.

