National Nurses Union Calls for the Abolition of ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

There is something fundamentally broken in the American nursing profession. Rather than focusing on healthcare and patient care, many nursing organizations, including the American Nurses Association, have become political arms of the DNC. Nothing good will come of that, as Leftist nurses across the country argue that anyone who doesn't think like them either shouldn't be allowed to work in healthcare or should be denied healthcare.

So here's another nurses' union, demanding political obedience and the abolition of ICE.

They're working hard to undermine public trust in and respect for nursing.

Illegal immigration is a strain on our healthcare system, costing us billions every year and putting the lives of people at risk. Laken Riley was a nurse who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant, and not one union or nursing association came out to make sure that what happened to her never happens to another nurse.

That's the only way to stop this.

They cannot be trusted, which is why they should lose their ability to practice medicine.

Related:

They believe they are the latter and not the former.

There is zero trust with people who make healthcare so blatantly political.

Yes, they should. Give them a choice and 24 hours to decide.

The malpractice insurance company won't like this. At all.

We cannot tolerate this ideological capture of our medical field. Nothing good comes of it.

Advertisement

Increasingly, the medical profession is not about healing but about advancing political agendas.

They're going to keep going until nursing has the same favorability rating as Congress, it seems.

They will not be able to dance out of those malpractice suits. All it takes is one patient to figure out their nurse was part of this union and claim malpractice, and it's game over.

