National Nurses Union Calls for the Abolition of ICE

There is something fundamentally broken in the American nursing profession. Rather than focusing on healthcare and patient care, many nursing organizations, including the American Nurses Association, have become political arms of the DNC. Nothing good will come of that, as Leftist nurses across the country argue that anyone who doesn't think like them either shouldn't be allowed to work in healthcare or should be denied healthcare.

Advertisement

So here's another nurses' union, demanding political obedience and the abolition of ICE.

Nurses take a sacred oath to advocate for our patients so when armed agents create a climate of fear in our communities, we take action!



Nurses don't just treat symptoms – we fight the causes. #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/b18T1snMwS — National Nurses United (@NationalNurses) February 8, 2026

They're working hard to undermine public trust in and respect for nursing.

Illegal immigration is a strain on our healthcare system, costing us billions every year and putting the lives of people at risk. Laken Riley was a nurse who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant, and not one union or nursing association came out to make sure that what happened to her never happens to another nurse.

Every nurse responsible for this post should lose their license immediately. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2026

That's the only way to stop this.

So what happens if you have to treat an ICE agent who has been injured by some lunatic leftist??? How tf can you be trusted to not only be helpful but NOT actively hurtful???? — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 10, 2026

They cannot be trusted, which is why they should lose their ability to practice medicine.

This post creates a climate of fear. You are nurses, not insurrectionists or revolutionaries. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) February 10, 2026

They believe they are the latter and not the former.

You do not instill confidence in your decision-making skills as medical professionals when you advocate for the protection of criminals. — Oeingo Boeing-Go (@oeingoboeing) February 9, 2026

There is zero trust with people who make healthcare so blatantly political.

Every nurse in this union should leave it or lose their license. https://t.co/4XAQ1OrrjB — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) February 10, 2026

Yes, they should. Give them a choice and 24 hours to decide.

I hope your malpractice insurers see this. https://t.co/MgNb0j2PWR — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 9, 2026

The malpractice insurance company won't like this. At all.

Any nurse who thinks the enforcement of long-standing bipartisan immigration laws that rid our streets of criminals (like those who brutalized Jocelyn Nungaray) should be "crushed" should immediately and permanently become unemployed and unemployable. This is beyond ridiculous. https://t.co/iMDNLNTyqS — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 10, 2026

We cannot tolerate this ideological capture of our medical field. Nothing good comes of it.

What does this have to do with healing. They all should lose their licenses. https://t.co/PGkeLWY21x — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) February 10, 2026

Advertisement

Increasingly, the medical profession is not about healing but about advancing political agendas.

As if 2020 didn’t do enough damage to the public perception of healthcare workers. https://t.co/geZPUzdhpm — Mark (@UncoverFacts) February 9, 2026

They're going to keep going until nursing has the same favorability rating as Congress, it seems.

Aiding and abetting carries a serious penalty.



Not sure you can TikTok dance your way out of this one... https://t.co/E3w0nnykQI — Ṣ̌ĥč̣ĥįłđƙɲëč̣ĥŧ (@ttunlehs) February 10, 2026

They will not be able to dance out of those malpractice suits. All it takes is one patient to figure out their nurse was part of this union and claim malpractice, and it's game over.