This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles (TN-05) has caused an uproar in leftist circles after calling for a congressional inquiry into the NFL and NBC for their decision to platform Bad Bunny’s profane performance during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

🚨The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his… pic.twitter.com/wcWTofhQQn — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 9, 2026

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” Ogles said in a statement on X. “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.“

Ogles argued that both entities had ample knowledge of Bad Bunny’s performance and failed to adhere to federal broadcast indecency standards, stating that the show’s Spanish setlist “relied on songs whose sexual content remained readily apparent across any language barrier.”

Ogles also suggested that, due to a lack of clarity on regulations, Spanish language content may not be subject to the same rules as English language content.

“Broadcasting a performance dominated by sexually explicit lyrical themes and suggestive choreography during the most widely viewed family broadcast of the year calls into question whether NBCUniversal fulfilled its responsibilities under these longstanding standards,” Ogles said in a statement requesting an inquiry.

The inquiry would examine what knowledge the NFL and NBC had of the performance beforehand, their internal review process, whether or not broadcasting safeguards were followed, and a deeper examination of accountability for broadcasters showing explicit content.

Leftists were furious with Ogles’ characterization of the performance, flooding the replies of multiple posts.

Last night’s halftime show was a disgrace and it mocked American families. Depicting gay pornography on prime time has no place in our culture.



The Bad Bunny performance is conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 9, 2026

Ogles has taken advantage of the new eyes on his account to promote the Trump administration’s deportation agenda.

I stand with ICE all the way. Anyone who does not support ICE is helping sexual predators. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 10, 2026

If George Washington were alive today, he’d join ICE. I stand by this statement. pic.twitter.com/68UMGypn4O — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 10, 2026

Illegals are raping Tennessee children.



The temperature will go down when every illegal alien is GONE. I stand with Bovino, Homan, and all ICE patriots. pic.twitter.com/Y6PCla87VQ — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 10, 2026

Democrats want monsters and murderers like this prowling the streets.



Stand with ICE. pic.twitter.com/I4XyfUC0AP — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 10, 2026

ICE Agents wear masks because without them, LEFTIST MOBS will hunt them down and assault them! — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 10, 2026

The rage-baiting has seemingly worked as countless leftists continue to flood the comments of Ogles' posts to complain.

