The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a...
VIP
DOJ Charges Two Men in $120 Million Adult Day Care Fraud Scheme
This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological...
This Is How Mike Johnson Will Stop Lawmakers From Challenging Trump's Tariffs
Immigration Judge Blocks DHS Effort to Deport Student for Criticizing Israel
While Her Senate Rivals Campaign Statewide, Haley Stevens Hides From Voters
Wisconsin High School Is Hosting a Drag Show. Guess Who's Participating.
You Are the Carbon They Want to Reduce: WEF 'Sustainability' Leftist Wants to...
FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping
Scott Jennings: Democrats Are Losing the Voter ID Argument
VIP
Latest Leftist Stupid: Trump Abolished Second Amendment
Dow 50,000: A Supply-Side Miracle
Even Jimmy Kimmel Is Mocking the Left for Their Sudden Love of Bad...
Welcome to California: Inside CA's Homelessness Crisis With Nick Shirley
Tipsheet

This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 10, 2026 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles (TN-05) has caused an uproar in leftist circles after calling for a congressional inquiry into the NFL and NBC for their decision to platform Bad Bunny’s profane performance during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Advertisement

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” Ogles said in a statement on X. “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.“

Ogles argued that both entities had ample knowledge of Bad Bunny’s performance and failed to adhere to federal broadcast indecency standards, stating that the show’s Spanish setlist “relied on songs whose sexual content remained readily apparent across any language barrier.”

Ogles also suggested that, due to a lack of clarity on regulations, Spanish language content may not be subject to the same rules as English language content.

“Broadcasting a performance dominated by sexually explicit lyrical themes and suggestive choreography during the most widely viewed family broadcast of the year calls into question whether NBCUniversal fulfilled its responsibilities under these longstanding standards,” Ogles said in a statement requesting an inquiry.

Recommended

This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological Males From Womens' Spaces Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NFL

The inquiry would examine what knowledge the NFL and NBC had of the performance beforehand, their internal review process, whether or not broadcasting safeguards were followed, and a deeper examination of accountability for broadcasters showing explicit content.

Leftists were furious with Ogles’ characterization of the performance, flooding the replies of multiple posts.

Ogles has taken advantage of the new eyes on his account to promote the Trump administration’s deportation agenda.

Advertisement

The rage-baiting has seemingly worked as countless leftists continue to flood the comments of Ogles' posts to complain.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological Males From Womens' Spaces Jeff Charles
Wisconsin High School Is Hosting a Drag Show. Guess Who's Participating. Amy Curtis
Welcome to California: Inside CA's Homelessness Crisis With Nick Shirley Dmitri Bolt
The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a Total Circus Matt Vespa
You Are the Carbon They Want to Reduce: WEF 'Sustainability' Leftist Wants to Charge People for Breathing Amy Curtis
Even Jimmy Kimmel Is Mocking the Left for Their Sudden Love of Bad Bunny Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological Males From Womens' Spaces Jeff Charles
Advertisement