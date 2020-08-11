LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference After Biden Announces VP Pick

Elections

President Trump is taking the podium just moments after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate. 

The Biden campaign's announcement comes just two weeks after Politico ran a story about the presumptive Democratic nominee's possible VP picks in which they referenced Harris as Biden's "running mate" and included a quote from Joe Biden. Although the outlet quickly back-peddled, claiming that it was an error, it seems now that Politico did indeed botch the much-anticipated roll out. 

Minutes after the news broke, the Trump Campaign issued a statement asserting that Harris "gleefully embraced the left's radical manifesto" and was "proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left." 

They also launched an ad branding Harris as a "phony."

Many on Twitter were quick to recall former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard's take-down of Harris last summer, as well as Harris's own obliteration of Biden's record on race. It seems both of those memories have faded away just in time for November.

On his Twitter, President Trump told viewers to "enjoy!" I'm sure we will.

You can watch the livestream here: 


