Ed Morrissey
VIP

VIP Gold Chat: Townhall Media's Julio Rosas, Ed Morrissey & Cam Edwards - Wednesday, 12:30 PM ET

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: Townhall Media

It's time for another exclusive VIP Gold chat with some of your favorite writers from across the Townhall Media family! This Wednesday at 12:30 pm ET, Townhall's Julio Rosas, HotAir's Ed Morrissey, and Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards are taking your questions about the latest news of the day.

If you're not yet a VIP Gold member, don't worry. There's still time to join! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your subscription! Join the conversation! If you miss the live chat, a replay will be made available after its conclusion.

