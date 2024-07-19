Zuckerberg Reveals One of the Most 'Bada**' Things He's Ever Seen
Will Mark Zuckerberg Endorse Trump or Biden? Here's What the Tech Tycoon Had to Say.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 19, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Facebook founder and now-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had some positive things to say about Donald Trump after a would-be assassin shot the former president in the ear, killed a rally attendee, and critically wounded two other supporters last Saturday in Pennsylvania. 

In an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, the tech tycoon said that while he was "not endorsing either of the candidates" (sorry, RFK Jr.) ahead of November, the "historic events" in this presidential contest — especially "over the weekend" — had given him pause and made him think. 

"On a personal note seeing Donald Trump get up — after getting shot in the face — and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bad*ss things I've ever seen in my life," Zuckerberg said, seemingly awestruck by the now-iconic images from the aftermath of the attack that came within centimeters of ending even more tragically. 

"At some level, as an American, it's hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight," continued Zuckerberg. "I think that's why a lot of people like the guy." 

Much like pundits from across the media landscape noted a different "vibe" at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, it seems as though Trump and his campaign have entered a new phase of acceptance, perhaps, among those who've historically been unwilling to speak or even think favorably of the 45th president. 

Earlier in July, Zuckerberg's Meta announced that it was "ending the suspension of Mr. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks" because the "public should be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices."

