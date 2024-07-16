Why Pic of Trump's Raised Fist After Surviving an Assassination Attempt Is Making...
Several Previously Unreported Major RNC Security Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 16, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After police officers assisting with security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee responded to a reported fight roughly one mile from the main RNC venue, ultimately shooting and killing a suspect who drew a knife, additional security incidents more directly impacting the convention were reported that raised concerns about what, exactly, is going on at the margins of the convention's secure perimeter. 

On Tuesday evening, Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin reported that authorities tasked with monitoring the secure perimeter around several blocks of the downtown area "stopped a suspicious man wearing a ski mask" a few blocks away from the venue containing the convention stage. The 21-year-old man was arrested and found to be carrying an "AK47 pistol, a full magazine, & a Scream mask in a large backpack." The individual's plans remain unknown as of now, but local authorities told Melugin that the arrestee "did not have a legal CCW permit."

Also on Tuesday, ABC News reported that a "24-year-old woman was arrested near the RNC...after police said she allegedly battered Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden" resulting in "minor injuries" though the congressman "refused medical attention."

RNC Night Two - Make America Safe Again!
In a post on X confirming the assault, Rep. Van Orden said the assailant "appeared to be a member of the pro-Hamas group CODEPINK" and an "incident of political violence."

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

