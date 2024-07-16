Democrats on Capitol Hill Are Trying to Stop the DNC From Nominating Biden
Tipsheet

Police Reportedly Shoot Person Near RNC Venue

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 16, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

One person was shot by police near the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a police officer from Columbus, Ohio shot and killed a man less than a mile away from the main RNC convention venue. The shooting occurred at North 14th and West Vliet streets, outside the security perimeter for the event.

Advertisement

WISN noted that two men were fighting in King Park, and one of the men pulled out a knife. Many officers responded, and the man with the knife was reportedly fired on by several officers. 

The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9 said in a post on Facebook that it was made aware that members of the Columbus Division of Police who were in Milwaukee were involved. 

“Columbus Police Officers along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event,” the post said.

WISN reported that the incident is not related to the RNC. 

USA TODAY reported that “uncertainty” about security at the RNC became a focal point after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The would-be assassin was shot dead. One rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed when he shielded his family from the gunfire.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

