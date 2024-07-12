Did Anyone Miss This Significant Change in Biden's Attitude Regarding Dropping Out of...
What Concerned MSNBC's Rachel Maddow About Biden's NATO Presser
Democratic Socialists of America Just Pulled Their Endorsement of AOC
Axelrod Weighs in on Biden's 2024 Chances After Press Conference
Jake Tapper Is Calling on RFK Jr. to Take Down This Ad
Watch the Reactions From Biden's Team When He Called Harris 'Vice President Trump'
RNC Blasts Michigan's New Election Fraud Laws
Here's How Democrats Are Going After Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
Yikes: This Poll Spells Bad News for Biden With Another 'New Low'
Is This Really How Biden Is Going to Handle That ‘Vice President Trump’...
'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did...
More Democrats Have Come Forward Calling on Biden to Withdraw From the Presidential...
Don't Criminalize Being Human
Immediately Following That Press Conference, Another Top Democrat Called on Biden to Step...
Tipsheet

New Gallup Poll on Immigration Should Be an Eyeopener for the Biden Admin (but Don't Bet on It)

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 12, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden insists that his disastrous border policies are "humane" and that it is America's responsibility to erase its international borders to become a cartel free-for-all. Instead of making America more welcoming to immigrants, the crisis at the border has only turned Americans against immigration — illegal and legal.

Advertisement

The latest survey from Gallup on the topic of immigration found that 55 percent of Americans, the highest percentage since October 2001 immediately following the terrorist attacks of September 11, want less immigration. Just 16 percent of Americans said there should be more immigration — a ten-point decrease from last year — and those who say immigration should be "kept at its present level" also slipped six points to 25 percent. 

As Gallup noted in its report on the data collected June 3-23:

This is the first time since 2005 that a majority of Americans have wanted there to be less immigration, and today’s figure is the largest percentage holding that view since a 58% reading in 2001. The record high was 65%, recorded in 1993 and 1995.

Americans' souring on immigration comes, Gallup reminds, "after monthly illegal border crossings reached record levels late last year" and "remain above most monthly pre-pandemic [read: Trump administration] totals."

An increasing number of Americans are attuned to the issue of immigration, again, thanks to Biden's botched policies and abdication of responsibility for a secure homeland. Previous Gallup polls have "consistently" found immigration ranking "among the top issues" identified by Americans as the "most important problem facing the country." 

Recommended

'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did Not Go As Expected Guy Benson
Advertisement

The status of the U.S.-Mexico border is a "crisis" according to 42 percent of Gallup survey respondents while 35 percent say it's a "major problem."

At the same time Americans' preference for limiting immigration surged, support for more "restrictive measures" to crack down on illegal immigration "has risen" — including "a 13-point increase for expanding border walls (to 53%) and a 10-point increase for deporting all immigrants in the U.S. illegally (47%)."

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did Not Go As Expected Guy Benson
Donors 'Freeze' $90 Million Pledged to Dem Super PAC Until Biden Steps Aside Spencer Brown
Pelosi and Obama Are Colluding to Get Biden to Exit the Race, But There's One Problem Matt Vespa
Rachel Maddow's $30 Million Dollar Mistake Sarah Arnold
Our Brezhnev, our Pravda, our Soviet Union... Victor Davis Hanson
Is This Really How Biden Is Going to Handle That ‘Vice President Trump’ Gaffe? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did Not Go As Expected Guy Benson
Advertisement