Tipsheet

911 Services Down Statewide in Massachusetts

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 18, 2024 3:30 PM

911 emergency services were down statewide in Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a string of 911 service outages in a handful of states in recent months. 

According to a statement posted to the Massachusetts State Police blog, the 911 Department was "experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points (PSAPs) across the state." Instead of using 911 to request emergency services, a list of local department numbers was provided for Bay Staters to use until the 911 system can be restored. 

A public safety alert sent to the smartphones of those in Massachusetts warned that "Delays in public safety response may occur" as a result of the outage. The alert was apparently also delivered to phones in other states, including Maine, in error, triggering a FEMA investigation of the emergency alert system.

Earlier this year, 911 system outages in four states affected the ability of millions to contact emergency services. Hitting Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas, the hours-long April outage was reportedly caused by an accident while a light pole was being installed by a third party near infrastructure used to run 911 services by Lumen Technologies. The FCC launched an investigation, but there weren't initial indicators that the multi-state outages were caused by a cyber attack.

Still, U.S. officials have warned states that steps need to be taken to harden critical infrastructure such as telecom, water, and electrical systems, adding that CCP-backed hackers had already prepositioned themselves to launch an attack if Beijing gives the order. 

